From the New York Times bestselling author of The Blue Zones Solution comes… THE BLUE ZONES OF HAPPINESS: Lessons From the World’s Happiest People By Dan Buettner

“I’ve spent much of the past several years studying the science of well-being and what makes us thrive. In this well-researched book, Dan Buettner presents us with the latest innovative and story-driven science on how to shape our surroundings in ways that make us happier and more fulfilled. Blue Zones of Happiness is a compelling read and a useful guide for a better life.”

—Arianna Huffington, founder of The Huffington Post and Thrive Global

“Filled with realistic, constructive information, this book is a useful manual for individuals and communities to take the initiative toward happier, healthier lives.”

—Publishers Weekly

New York Times bestselling author Dan Buettner has dedicated the last fifteen years to helping people live healthier, more fulfilling lives. His work has taken him around the globe to some of the most beautiful—and remote—regions, where he’s met and cohabitated with people of all ages and experiences to better understand how they live, eat, and socialize and how these factors contribute to their overall health and longevity. This work has resulted in three New York Times bestselling books (The Blue Zones, Thrive, The Blue Zones Solution). It also inspired Buettner to launch the largest preventative healthcare system in America, The Blue Zones Project, which is now established—and thriving—in 42 cities across the country.

And now, in a timely and eye-opening new book, THE BLUE ZONES OF HAPPINESS(National Geographic Books; on-sale October 3, 2017), Buettner turns the spotlight from health to happiness revealing surprising secrets of the world’s happiest places—and shows us how we can all apply the lessons of true happiness to our own lives.

Using his proven Blue Zones methodology, Buettner traveled to extraordinarily content—and uniquely different—happiness “hot spots” in South America, Asia, Europe, and the United States, to distill how the people in each region live in such a way that aligns with scientifically proven principles for true contentment. In THE BLUE ZONES OF HAPPINESS—and for the first time ever—Buettner delivers a world happiness consensus, which he developed with Gallup, the University of Pennsylvania, the UN, and a never-before assembled panel of the world’s leading happiness experts, to answer two pivotal questions: what can individuals do to make themselves happier? And, how can government act to make their citizens happier? The findings suggest strategies for boosting life satisfaction both in society and on in the lives of individuals.

In this inspiring book, Buettner offers game-changing tools for setting up life to be the happiest it can be and introduces readers to:

• The World’s Happiness All-Stars: inspiring individuals whose ways of boosting well-being can influence your home and community as well.

• The Three Strands of Happiness: pleasure, purpose, and pride—that weave together in different ways in the world’s happiest places.

• The Blue Zones Happiness Test: to pinpoint areas in your life where change could bring more happiness—and then find practical steps to make those changes.

• What researchers on happiness consider: the top ways to create personal and nationwide happiness, as revealed by a blue-ribbon panel of world experts convened for this book.

• Boost happiness with the Happiness Power 9: Buettner’s final assessment of the most important lessons to be learned from the world’s happiest people and places.

Packed with fresh new insights and data about the evolving field of happiness, THE BLUE ZONES OF HAPPINESS takes readers on a much-needed journey of discovery, providing a blueprint for a happy life.

In addition, the November issue of National Geographic magazine features “The Happiest Places in the World” on its cover. The story by Dan Buettner, with photographs by Cory Richards and Matthieu Paley, looks at how geography is the biggest determinant of happiness, next to genetics. By merging the two leading scientific scales of happiness, Buettner takes a look at some of the happiest places in the world. The issue, which will be available online beginning October 16 at natgeo.com/questforhappiness, is on print newsstands on October 31.

About the Author

Dan Buettner is a National Geographic Explorer and the founder of Blue Zones, an organization that helps Americans live longer, healthier lives. His groundbreaking work on longevity led to his 2005 National Geographic cover story “Secrets of Living Longer” and three national best-sellers, The Blue Zones, Thrive, and The Blue Zones Solution. His forthcoming book, The Blue Zones of Happiness will be published by National Geographic in October 2017. He lives in Minneapolis and can be found on Facebook and Twitter and through his website bluezones.com.

