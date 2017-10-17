Arup celebrates 10 years in Serbia

From left to right: Mrs Kate Keefe (spouse of H.E. British Ambassador in Serbia), H.E. Mr Denis Keefe (the British Ambassador in Serbia), Aleksandar Bajovic (Belgrade Office Leader) and Paul Coughlan (Chairman, Europe Region).

The successful event included key clients such as Roads of Serbia, Koridori Srbije, Belgrade Waterfront as well as representatives of the EBRD and the IFC. The attendees praised Arup’s commitment to “doing the right thing” even in challenging circumstances. In particular the work on the environmental and social impact of the Corridor 10 highways project demonstrates how Arup can add value and make a real difference to the project and to the lives of those impacted.

“Ten years behind us show what commitment, combined with diverse skills and team work can achieve. Now we look to the future with new skills and enthusiasm to continue to shape a better world by shaping a better tomorrow, one step at a time.” Aleksandar Bajovic Belgrade Office Leader

Arup in Belgrade includes a multidisciplinary and highly skilled team of 20 local professionals working both for public and private clients. Since its opening in June 2007, the office has deployed international knowledge a range of projects is Serbia and in the West Balkan region.

The office is currently working on the Corridor 10 project, providing the strengthening of environmental management, monitoring and auditing for the construction of a 160 km highway. The office is also providing technical assistance to the Roads of Serbia during the rehabilitation programme of more than 1,100 km of road network in the country.