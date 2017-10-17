Etihad Airways gives future pilot experience of a lifetime

Captain Samer Yakhlef, through the consent of the family, filmed the encounter and posted it to his media social channels. The young boy’s outstanding knowledge of intricate aircraft operations endeared him to the public with views of over six million on social media.

As a result, Etihad Airways invited Adam to the Etihad Airways Training Centre to undergo pilot training for a day. The six-year-old was dressed in a specially made pilot uniform and went through several Airbus A380 simulator sessions.

Captain Majed Al Marzouqi, Etihad Airways Vice President Flight Operations, said, “Seeing Adam’s enthusiasm reminds me of my own as a young boy, with dreams of becoming a pilot. It really is a wonderful opportunity for us to engage with the children of our community. Adam shows incredible intellect and knowledge, having learned complex operational procedures from YouTube videos. I hope he has enjoyed his day in the life of a pilot and that it encourages him to pursue his passion when he is older.”

The video is available to watch here: https://youtu.be/maPB_KMmMJU