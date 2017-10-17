Lufthansa Group submits a concept for establishing a re-structured Alitalia
The Lufthansa Group has submitted an offer letter today, expressing its interest in establishing a “NewAlitalia”. Lufthansa has opted not to make an offer for the complete Airline but has stated interest in only parts of the Global network traffic and European and domestic point-to-point business.
The offer includes a concept for a newly structured Alitalia with a focused business model (“NewAlitalia”), which could develop long-term economic prospects.
The responsible commissioners have agreed to maintain confidentiality regarding the details of the offer.
