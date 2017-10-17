UPS To Release 3rd Quarter Results On Thursday, October 26, 2017

UPS (NYSE:UPS) will announce its 2017 third-quarter results on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at approximately 7:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, UPS Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Abney and Chief Financial Officer Richard Peretz will lead an investor conference call. This call will be open to reporters and the public via a live Webcast.

To listen to the live Webcast, go to http://www.investors.ups.com and click on Earnings Webcast. The Webcast audio will remain accessible on the Investor Relations Website for a limited time following the call.

