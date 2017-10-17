TBS Scores its Most-Watched LCS Game 2 Ever with 6.8 Million Viewers for Sunday’s Cubs/Dodgers Telecast

TBS’s exclusive presentation of the 2017 National League Championship Series (NLCS) presented by Camping World Game 2 – the Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers – averaged 6.8 million viewers to become the network’s most-watched LCS Game 2 of all time. The telecast propelled TBS to win the night across all of cable television, based on metered market delivery. Sunday’s NLCS Game 2 viewership is up 162% over last year’s LCS Game 2 coverage airing on the network. The MLB Postseason and NLCS continue to deliver audience growth across Turner platforms.

TBS’s NLDS Game 2 Telecast Peaks with 8.9 Million Viewers

Sunday’s NLCS Game 2 telecast peaked with an average of 8.9 million viewers from 10:45-11 p.m. ET.

NLCS Game 2 Generates Triple-Digit Increases Across All Demos

TBS’s 2017 NLCS Game 2 coverage garnered 257% growth among People 18-34 and increases of 252% in Men 18-34, 215% in People 18-49 and 181% in People 25-54.

NLCS Up 95% Through Two Games

The 2017 NLCS on TBS has averaged 6,542,000 viewers to date, a 95% increase over last year’s LCS comparable telecasts airing on the network.

TBS Studio Shows Posts Double-Digit Increases

Sunday’s MLB on TBS studio coverage generated a 75% increase for its pre-game show and a 10% lift for the post-game show vs. 2016, based on metered market ratings.

Turner’s TV Everywhere Platforms Up 129%

Live streaming coverage the 2017 National League Postseason across Turner’s TV Everywhere platforms has averaged five million minutes of consumption, up 129% over last year.

Bleacher Report’s MLB Twitter Impressions Up 28%

Bleacher Report’s MLB Twitter account has generated 21.7 million impressions for the MLB Postseason to date, an increase of 28% over last year.

TBS’s exclusive coverage of the 2017 National League Championship Series (NLCS) presented by Camping World will continue tomorrow, Tuesday, Oct. 17, with Game 3 between the Dodgers and Cubs at 9 p.m. ET. Pre-game coverage will begin at 8:30 p.m.

Source: Linear-Nielsen (STAR & Arianna). Live +SD Data. Online TVE Live Stream Starts-Users by Quarter Hour (rounded based on actual game time) from Omniture SiteCatalyst; Mobile TVE Live Stream Starts, Users based on Virtual Heartbeat from Omniture. Connected Devices are provided by Omniture Virtual Heartbeat. Total TV Minutes are based on Nielsen Live + SD with a 1 min qualifier.