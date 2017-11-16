Retired engineer Henryk Szostak shares his struggles during World War II

“American by Choice” is a true story of Henry Szostak and his family’s escape from Poland to Siberia, Africa, England, and finally the United States of America. Henry and his family suffered extreme hardships and hunger for two years. They became refugees and moved from Uzbekistan, Iran to Tanzania after the 1942 amnesty. When he was 7 years old in Africa, he learned of the United States of America through an unlikely source – newspaper comics. “American by Choice” is an inspiring story of a family whose sheer force of love and hope for one another would not allow them to give up despite the horrors that were inflicted upon them.

Written in narrative form, the book is an autobiography of his family’s journey. The hardships that he and his family endured at a guarded labor camp in Siberia, and the struggles, starvation and suffering that they experienced during their passage through Russia and Uzbekistan can be read in this well-written book. This one is definitely for the readers who love first-hand experiences and World War II memories.

The book “American by Choice” has been proudly displayed at the 2017 American Association of School Librarians which took place last November 9, 2017. Grab a copy now!



American by Choice

Written by: Henry Szostak

Published by: Xlibris Publishing

Published Date: July 17, 2013

Paperback price: $19.99



About the author

The author, Henryk Szostak, considers himself as an adventurous RV traveler. He visited more than 110 countries (and counting!), including cruising and land trips. He is a retired mechanical engineer and currently lives with his wife, Donna Szostak, who is the dean of Saddleback College, in Southern California. They have six kids and twelve grandchildren scattered around the United States.