Retired Engineer Henryk Szostak Writes an Incredible First-hand Account of Family’s Hardships

“American by Choice” by Henryk Szostak defines the American dream. The book tells the inspiring tale of the author’s family whose will and love for one another strengthened and pushed them to not give up despite the hardships they encountered. It is a true story of the author and his family’s odyssey from Poland to Siberia, Africa, England, and lastly, the United States of America. It accounts how the author, as a seven-year old child, learned of the United States from newspaper comics. He then nurtured the dream of becoming a citizen of the USA for fifteen years. He was moved by the tale of an honest black American shoeshine boy.

The book was written by the author’s own words and contains an autobiography of his family’s journey. It serves as a testament that humans can endure and overcome challenges with faith and a little luck strengthened by the bond of the family. The hardships they endured, the suffering, difficulties and starvation they experienced need to be shared to future generations.

This book is a good read. It is best for anyone who wants to read a first-hand account of a journey through World War II and beyond. It teaches real-life lessons that provide inspiration.

“American by Choice” will be presented as one of the titles at the 2017 American Association of School Librarians this coming November 9, 2017. Hurry and grab a copy now!



American by Choice

Written by Henryk Szostak

Published by XLIBRIS

Published date July 17, 2013

Paperback price $19.99



About the Author

Henryk Szostak is a retired mechanical engineer. He currently resides in Southern California with his loving wife, Donna, who is the dean of Saddleback College. As a couple, they have a strong desire for adventure which took them by land and cruises to over hundred countries around the world. Their love of RV travel took them to all forty-nine states and New Zealand. His marriage to Donna is blessed with six children and twelve grandchildren scattered around the United States.