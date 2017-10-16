Vistar Media Names Matthew Schuster as Chief Revenue Officer

Vistar Media, a geospatial technology company bridging the space between advertising ecosystems and consumer movement patterns, today announced that Matthew Schuster will be joining the company as Chief Revenue Officer. Schuster will lead all sales and client services operations globally, and will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Michael Provenzano.

Schuster joins Vistar Media from GroundTruth (formerly xAd), a location technology platform, where he most recently was head of performance strategy, leading development and go-to-market strategy for all performance-based solutions. Before that Schuster was head of sales for GroundTruth, responsible for revenue growth from all major brand and holding companies in North America. Under his lead, the sales team achieved 100% growth in both revenue and headcount. Previously, Schuster was Sales Director at Undertone, a digital advertising company, where he oversaw a 300% increase in revenue over 18 months.

“Out-of-home is where the most innovation is happening in today’s media landscape, as mobile has largely become commoditized and centralized toward a few large industry players,” said Matt Schuster. “In out-of-home there is tremendous opportunity to bring targeting and concrete ROI measurement to advertisers that have never before been able to measure the impact of this channel.”

2017 has been a breakout year for Vistar, and Schuster’s appointment comes on the heels of the company’s recent expansion into Canada, where they’ve established a Toronto sales office led by former Yahoo Sales Manager, Scott Mitchell, who is responsible for managing new client accounts and developing business as sales director for the region.

“Matt joins Vistar at a time of rapid growth, and his experience scaling teams and revenue for innovative businesses will help our transition into additional international markets, as we bring in top talent to meet increasing global demand for our services,” said Michael Provenzano, CEO of Vistar Media.

Vistar has been recently recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S., with 1730% revenue growth over the past three years. For more information about Vistar, please visit http://www.vistarmedia.com/ or direct inquiries to info@vistarmedia.com.

About Vistar Media

