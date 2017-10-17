P&R Dental Strategies’ Data Used in Crowns and Restorations Study

This longitudinal analysis of P&R Dental Strategies’ extensive multi-payer database provides valuable insights into the differences in survival rates for stainless steel crowns vs. direct restorations on primary mandibular molars. We believe these findings will provide insight on improving the quality of care and lowering costs for treating carious lesions in these specific teeth in the future.

P&R Dental Strategies, LLC, the premier dental insights company delivering customized, actionable business intelligence to support a variety of dental payer objectives, today announced their co-authorship and contribution of data for a recently published study on the sustainability of metal crowns versus direct restorations on primary mandibular molars. The study: “Survival analysis of metal crowns versus restorations in primary mandibular molars” by Gerardo Maupomé, BDS, MSc, PhD; Juan F. Yepes, DDS, MD, MPH, MS, DrPH; Madison Galloway, DMD; Qing Tang, MAS; George J. Eckert, MAS; Timothy Downey, MS; LaQuia Vinson, DDS, MPH was selected for publication in the October 2017 issue of The Journal of the American Dental Association (JADA) (Vol 148, Issue 10), ( http://jada.ada.org/article/S0002-8177(17)30522-6/fulltext ).

The data for the study included 12 years of nationwide paid private dental insurance data claims from DentaBase®, P&R Dental Strategies’ multi-payer dental data warehouse, for May 2004 through June 2016. The data set was de-identified in compliance with Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) guidelines and included data for children 18 years or younger and the length of time between the first and subsequent treatments, plus dental care provider information (including whether General Dentists, Pediatric Dentists, or practitioners in any other specialty had filed the claim). As a result of the data partnership with P&R Dental Strategies, Dr. Gerardo Maupomé and Dr. Juan F. Yepes at the Indiana University School of Dentistry, and the study’s other authors found that teeth L and S first treated with stainless steel crowns (SSC) lasted longer without new treatment compared to teeth first treated with direct restorations, though the difference was small. Overall, dental care costs of teeth first treated with SSC were considerably higher.

Dr. Maupomé commented: “There is sparse empirical information about the effectiveness of stainless steel crowns versus direct restorations when placed in lower primary molars. We evaluated effectiveness through gauging longevity of treatment: 1.3 million private insurance claims records were obtained through a partnership between Indiana University and P&R Dental Strategies. In this large-scale study, we were able to identify trends directly relevant to real-life dental practice in the U.S.”

Paul T. Sheils, CEO of P&R Dental Strategies, said: “P&R Dental Strategies is very excited to once again be providing essential data to Drs. Maupomé and Yepes and their colleagues at the IU School of Dentistry for another important investigative study, especially since we believe this is the first large-scale study of paid dental claims depicting the dental history of direct restorations and stainless steel crowns on teeth L and S. We believe the conclusions drawn from this study can be critically important to improving desired treatment outcomes for childhood caries on primary molars.”

Tim Downey, Chief Analytics Officer of P&R Dental Strategies and co-author of the study, added: “This longitudinal analysis of P&R Dental Strategies’ extensive multi-payer database provides valuable insights into the differences in survival rates for stainless steel crowns vs. direct restorations on primary mandibular molars. We believe these findings will provide insight on improving the quality of care and lowering costs for treating carious lesions in these specific teeth in the future.”

For more information about P&R Dental Strategies and our multi-payer database, DentaBase®, visit http://www.pandrdental.com/dentabase/

###

For business inquiries, please contact P&R Dental Strategies Business Development at +1.856.986.6216 or email insights@PandRDental.com

About P&R Dental Strategies, LLC

P&R Dental Strategies, LLC is the premier dental insights company delivering customized, actionable business intelligence powered by DentaBase®, our national multi-payer claims database. P&R Dental Strategies’ flexible, cutting-edge technology platform provides an enterprise-level suite of claim review, utilization management, provider profiling, fraud and abuse prevention, network development and dental quality assessment solutions to customers seeking to contain costs and maximize efficiency across their businesses. P&R Dental Strategies customers can depend on the support of an industry-leading team of dentists, consultants and statisticians to focus on their unique challenges.

Website: http://www.pandrdental.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pandrdentalstrategies

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PandRDental