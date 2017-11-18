The Truth and Fruits of the Search for God and Purpose Published in Reflective Read

The book “Biblical Insights and Special Thoughts” by David Leatherman is a wonderful collection of commentaries and insights coming from the author’s search for enlightenment and a deeper relationship with God through understanding Jesus, and his Christian purpose. The insights and accounts are the author’s own revelation and interpretation of God’s message that he received in his search for God through reading the Bible, prayer and sharing his faith in service to others.



Each section of the book covers topics that are worthy to ponder upon and relatable and applicable to today’s society. The book comprises Biblical scriptures incorporated with insights and commentaries that provide revealing and enlightening revelations that will spark awareness and deeper consciousness in readers’ minds and hearts.



This book is recommended for readers looking for an enlightening and compelling read. The brief and concise messages delivered by the author will surely strengthen the focus of the readers at the same time give significant room for reflection and understanding of the message God conveys to each and every one.



“Biblical Insights and Special Thoughts” by David Leatherman is one of the many inspirational and enlightening reads to be presented in the 2017 Guadalajara International Book Fair on November 25, 2017.



Biblical Insights and Special Thoughts

Written by: David Leatherman

Published by: Xulon Press

Published date: August 31, 2015

Paperback price: $16.27

About the Author:

David Leatherman is a husband to his wife Dorinda, father to two daughters and a son and grandfather to nine grandchildren. He is an owner of an insurance business. He is a committed family-man. His interest is in the mission field where his vocation is to spread the saving knowledge of God and feed and minister to the poor. In 2006, he published the book titled “Something to Consider” which tackles the application of biblical concepts. He also co-authored a Bible study with his wife titled “Learning from the Master – The Prayers of Jesus.”