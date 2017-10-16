Praxair Signs Long-Term Contract to Supply Huali Microelectronics at Kangqiao Industrial Park in Shanghai, China

Praxair, Inc. (NYSE: PX) today announced it has signed a long-term contract to supply nitrogen, high purity oxygen, helium and other gases to Shanghai Huali Microelectronics Corporation (HLMC), a subsidiary of Huahong Group, based in Shanghai.

Praxair will build, own and operate two air separation plants that will provide approximately 600 tons per day of nitrogen to HLMC’s new production base in Kangqiao Industrial Park, located 15 kilometers away from their existing site at Zhangjiang Hi-tech Park in Shanghai, China.

Praxair will start to supply HLMC from the new plants in early 2018 to support the company’s commissioning and production schedule. Praxair has served its industrial gas needs at the company’s Zhangjiang site through a long-term bulk gas supply agreement since 2010.

HLMC has invested more than US$ 5.7 billion in its business and process technology supporting 28 to 14 nm nodes. Its new 12-inch wafer product line is a significant subproject of the National “910 Project.” This is a major industrial and engineering program in Shanghai, which has been included in China’s 13th five-year integrated circuit industry major productivity plan.

“Praxair has been a reliable supplier of industrial gas to our operations in Zhangjiang for many years,” said Mr. Tang Junjun, vice president of HLMC. “We are very pleased to build on our relationship with Praxair through this new project.”

“We are proud to be a supplier of choice for HLMC as we continue to serve their fabrication needs in Shanghai and support their growth in the electronics market,” said Will Li, president of Praxair China. “This new project will enhance our competitive position in the semiconductor industry and continue to build our density in China.”

About Praxair

