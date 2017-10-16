Kia Motors America Posts Second-Best Third Quarter Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Sales Total in Company History

Kia’s Sportage SUV and Sedona minivan led the pack

CPO program continues to raise Kia’s brand perception, showcasing outstanding quality and reliability

Kia Motors America announced its second-best third quarter Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle sales with 18,596 units sold, proving consumers are gravitating toward the brand’s quality and reliability. Kia’s Sportage and Sedona stood out from the crowd with 1,961 and 1,625 units sold, respectively.

Autodata’s September CPO retail sales report confirms when it comes to pre-owned vehicles, Kia continues to attract attention with an overall 2.3-percent increase year-over-year compared to a one-percent increase industrywide.

“The big draw with Kia’s CPO program is that buyers get to keep the remainder of the 10 year/100,000 total miles powertrain warranty in addition to frequent special interest rates that rival new car financing options,” said Brian Moody, executive editor at Autotrader. “It’s the perfect combination for those who want new car security but are very value conscious. Because Kia’s CPO program is so generous, the brand is frequently featured on Autotrader’s CPO Deals of the Month.”

Kia’s CPO program accepts only Kia vehicles that are five years or newer with fewer than 60,000 miles on the odometer, and every vehicle undergoes a meticulous 150-point Quality Assurance inspection by certified Kia technicians. CPO vehicles also come with a 10-year /100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty and 12-month /12,000 mile-Platinum Coverage . Whether it’s the midsize Optima sedan, iconic Soul or the Sorento SUV that drivers dream of, customers get a great price matched with superb quality, bypassing the stress, risk and uncertainty that typically comes with buying a previously owned vehicle.