Author Nina M. Kelly Presents Stories of Grace and the Resilience of the Human Spirit

The most devastating part of life is when the tragic times and horrific moments take its toll to weakened the human spirit. These can lead the individual to personal crisis as well as an unredeemable and uninspired journey. But deep in the perils of Life’s ocean, there comes several instruments of hope and resilience that will aid in shedding light to despairing moments and will create the opening for grace to appear.



In the book, “Grace Has A Silent Voice,” Nina M. Kelly shares a gem of inspiring and touching acts of transcended grace. It showcases her personal prose style in writing and telling beautiful uplifting stories. Every piece in this account is infused with compassion, love, kindness, hope and faith. The book also presents the realization of every opening for blessings and goodness to appear even in the most unexpected situation of one’s life.



The message of the book goes beyond telling and sharing good heart-warming stories. It conveys the truth about life and the opportunity to become a blessing to others in heroic measures. This book honors those silent heroes.



“Grace Has A Silent Voice” will surely unfold many insights to those who are seeking hope and trying to understand the different struggles that they are facing in life as well as the unravelling of the gift of grace. This is a very well written novel and a good read.



Grace Has A Silent Voice

Written by Nina M. Kelly

Published by BalboaPress

Published date February 5, 2015

Paperback price $11.83



About the Author



Nina M. Kelly, PhD received her doctorate in mythological studies with an emphasis in depth psychology from Pacifica Graduate Institute. Her research was done at LSU Medical School. Her dissertation was “Myth Making and Modern Medicine, a case of Kidney Transplantation.” Nina resides in New Orleans, Louisiana.