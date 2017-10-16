Epsilon Named Citi’s Partner of the Year

Epsilon®, a global leader in creating connections between people and brands, announced that it has received the noteworthy 2017 Partner of the Year award by Citi in recognition of its high levels of performance and service providing loyalty platform and marketing technology for the global Citi Thank You Rewards program. Epsilon received the highest honor at this year’s Citi Supplier Awards event, which took place on September 25 in NYC.

“We are truly honored to receive Citi’s Partner of the Year award. The opportunity to deliver results that help Citi drive deeper relationships with their customers is what drives our organization every day,” shared Bryan Kennedy, CEO, Epsilon/Conversant. “It is a privilege to bring our loyalty technology, deep marketing expertise, global footprint and talented teams to bear in our partnership with Citi. The recognition is a testament to Epsilon’s ability to deliver value for clients through unrivaled data intelligence, world-class marketing technology, high quality services and continued measurement and optimization.”

The Partner of the Year Award recognizes the Supplier Partner who best demonstrates the core values Citi seeks in a Supplier Partner and is strong in all elements of supporting Citi through collaboration, value creation and ability to maximize efficiencies and mitigate risk.

About Epsilon

Epsilon® is an all-encompassing global marketing innovator. We provide unrivaled data intelligence and customer insights, world-class technology including loyalty, email and CRM platforms and data-driven creative, activation and execution. Epsilon’s digital media arm, Conversant®, is a leader in personalized digital advertising and insights through its proprietary technology and trove of consumer marketing data, delivering digital marketing with unprecedented scale, accuracy and reach through personalized media programs and through CJ Affiliate by Conversant®, one of the world’s largest affiliate marketing networks. Together, we bring personalized marketing to consumers across offline and online channels, at moments of interest, that help drive business growth for brands. Recognized by Ad Age as the #1 World’s Largest CRM/Direct Marketing Agency Network, #1 Largest U.S. Agency from All Disciplines, #1 Largest U.S. CRM/Direct Marketing Agency Network and #1 Largest U.S. Mobile Marketing Agency, Epsilon employs over 8,000 associates in 70 offices worldwide. Epsilon is an Alliance Data® company. For more information, visit www.epsilon.com and follow us on Twitter @EpsilonMktg.