VIZ Media Announces Action-Packed Hunter X Hunter Set 3 Anime Home Media Release On Blu-Ray And DVD

VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media),a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, announces the latest home media edition for HUNTER X HUNTER with the release of Set 3 as Blu-ray and DVD sets on October 17th.

The latest sets each contain 24 episodes (Episodes 27 to 50). The HUNTER X HUNTER Set 3 Blu-ray will carry an MSRP of $49.99 U.S. / $57.99 CAN; the DVD edition will carry an MSRP of $39.99 U.S. / $52.99 CAN;

In the latest home media edition, Gon and Killua head to Heaven’s Arena to train. The higher a fighter advances there, the tougher their opponents become! Moving up quickly, the two friends soon meet Zushi, who tells them about the power of Nen, and they begin training under his mentor. But the duo hits a wall on the 200th floor of the tower. Will Gon and Killua gain the strength they need to advance further?

The 4-disc Blu-ray set presents episodes in crisp 1080p High Definition and notably includes uncut English dubbed as well as Japanese subtitled dialogue options along with series trailers and clean opening and ending segments. A special bonus digital art gallery is exclusive to the Blu-ray edition.

The HUNTER X HUNTER anime series reboots the popular HUNTER X HUNTER manga originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi. The anime adventure is broadcast in North America on Adult Swim’s Toonami and was produced by the famed animation studio, MADHOUSE. The fresh English voice cast includes the talented Erica Mendez as Gon Freecss, Cristina Vee as Killua Zoldyck, Keith Silverstein as Hisoka, and Erika Harlacher as Kurapika.

In the original HUNTER X HUNTER manga series, also published by VIZ Media (rated ‘T+’ for Older Teens), Hunters are a special breed, dedicated to tracking down treasures, magical beasts, and even other people. But such pursuits require a license, and less than one in a hundred thousand can pass the grueling qualification exam. Those who do pass gain access to restricted areas, amazing stores of information, and the right to call themselves Hunters. =12pxFor more information on HUNTER X HUNTER or other anime and manga titles available from VIZ Media, please visit VIZ.com.

