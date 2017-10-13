Top Ten For Both Iannone And Rins In Motegi First Day

It has been a positive day for the Team SUZUKI ECSTAR in Motegi, with both Andrea Iannone and Alex Rins into the top ten after the two free practice sessions. Both the riders were able to continue to improve throughout the practice sessions in the morning and in the afternoon, overcoming the difficulties caused by the rain. The Italian set his GSX-RR in 7th place thanks to the 1’55.614 lap time, while the young Spaniard grabbed 10th place with 1’56.229.

Both Iannone and Rins put new parts brought to the Motegi circuit by Suzuki’s engineers to the test. Of particular note was a new aerodynamic fairing that debuted in the morning on the #42 GSX-RR and then in the afternoon on the #29 machine.

As the weather was forecasted to be rainy for the whole weekend, the work done today with the setup can be considered successful. The team is hopeful to demonstrate consistency in these conditions which would allow them to make further improvements and to collect more important information for the race.

Davide Brivio – Team Manager

“Despite the bad weather it has been a good day, with both Andrea and Alex into the provisional top ten. We tried to make the most of these conditions to learn about the machine and make solid progress. It looks as if it’s going to be rainy for the whole weekend, which in someways is beneficial because it gives us consistent conditions in which to work. We also introduced a new fairing and both riders had positive reactions after their first go. Andrea had an encouraging day; he ran two good sessions and in particular in the afternoon, he stayed consistently in the top positions. Despite a minor problem with the engine that ocurred at the end of FP1, Alex was able to make real progress as well. In the end he owes his top ten position to the improvements he made in FP2. We still have room for improvement with the electronics and the FP3 will be crucial for this. We are here to be competitive for the qualifying.”

Andrea Iannone

“The day has been positive, probably one of our best Fridays. We worked hard with worn tyres, especially in the afternoon, getting solid and fast lap times. I have a good feeling about the GSX-RR. In the afternoon we applied some modifications to the bike that proved to be effective. We have to try to keep up the improvements like our competitors do. Tomorrow is going to be very important since we are still missing something. We still struggle when I push the limits of the bike, especially on a single fast lap, which will be important for the qualification. The pace, on the other hand, is not so bad. We are within the margin and the feeling of the bike is good. The thing we learned from the Aragon test that proved to be useful was the insight into problems which makes it easier to find solutions to try. “

Alex Rins

“In Motorland the test was quite good. It was very positive for us and we were able to test a lot of things. Here on the first day in Motegi, even on the wet track I had a good feeling. The new fairing we have keep the wheel on the ground more and we do not do as many wheelies. It is great that Suzuki is working very well. For tomorrow I hope to take another step forward even if it rains.”

GP of Japan – Classification after day 1:

1. Andrea DOVIZIOSO, Ducati Team - 1’54.877

2. Marc MARQUEZ, Repsol Honda Team - 1’54.920 +0.043

3. Aleix ESPARGARO, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini - 1’55.061 +0.184

4. Jorge LORENZO, Ducati Team - 1’55.234 +0.357

5. Johann ZARCO, Monster Yamaha Tech 3 - 1’55.468 +0.591

6. Danilo PETRUCCI, OCTO Pramac Racing - 1’55.541 +0.664

7. Andrea IANNONE, Team SUZUKI ECSTAR - 1’55.614 +0.737

8. Dani PEDROSA, Repsol Honda Team - 1’55.773 +0.896

9. Cal CRUTCHLOW, LCR Honda - 1’56.149 +1.272

10. Alex RINS, Team SUZUKI ECSTAR - 1’56.229 +1.352

11. Maverick VIÑALES, Movistar Yamaha MotoGP - 1’56.376 +1.499

12. Valentino ROSSI, Movistar Yamaha MotoGP - 1’56.435 +1.558

13. Kohta NOZANE, Monster Yamaha Tech 3 - 1’56.453 +1.576

14. Scott REDDING, OCTO Pramac Racing - 1’56.680 +1.803

15. Karel ABRAHAM, Pull&Bear Aspar Team - 1’56.776 +1.899

16. Alvaro BAUTISTA, Pull&Bear Aspar Team - 1’56.827 +1.950

17. Bradley SMITH, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing - 1’56.853 +1.976

18. Pol ESPARGARO, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing - 1’56.872 +1.995

19. Sam LOWES, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini - 1’57.250 +2.373

20. Loris BAZ, Reale Avintia Racing - 1’57.259 +2.382

21. Hector BARBERA, Reale Avintia Racing - 1’57.540 +2.663

22. Hiroshi AOYAMA, EG 0,0 Marc VDS - 1’57.548 +2.671

23. Tito RABAT, EG 0,0 Marc VDS - 1’57.645 +2.768

24. Katsuyuki NAKASUGA, Yamalube Yamaha Factory

