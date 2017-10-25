Pastor Ralph Mosgrove Shares the Genuine Meaning and Ways of Saying “Thank You”

Receiving an act of kindness from a friend, family or stranger is a blessing. It is a grace shared by those who really spend his or her life with compassion, respect and love. Thus, saying “thank you” may require more than just speaking the words. The expression of gratitude may mean allowing the other to really feel the utmost sincerity and heartfelt appreciation. These thoughts somehow delivered and ushered the realization of a man whose wife suffered from a fall to go beyond the layers of the words: “thank you.”



In the book, “Saying Thanks and Beyond: Is Saying Thank You Enough?” the author, Ralph Mosgrove, deeply reflects on his experiences, views and learning. His writings thoughtfully present the meaning of thank you as well as the essence of truly delivering the message to the heart of the other. This book also shares the facets and several reasons of expressing gratefulness including putting a smile on someone’s face and lifting their soul.



The book also highlights many insights and ideas of giving and showing the polite expression of thanks. It deeply showcases the different ways of saying “thank you” to different people in multifarious experiences. Readers will certainly find this book inspiring and uplifting. This is a good read.

“Saying Thanks and Beyond: Is Saying Thank You Enough?” will be displayed in the coming 2017 Sharjah International Book Fair on November 1, 2017. Be there and grab a copy!

Saying Thanks and Beyond: Is Saying Thank You Enough?

Written by Ralph Mosgrove

Published by Archway Publishing

Published date March 30, 2017

Paperback price $9.97



About the Author

Ralph Mosgrove, widowed in 2015, is a retired Navy Veteran, Pastor and Educator. Employed in human relations, counseling and a musician, he is a father and grandfather. Ralph lives in St. Petersburg, Florida.This is his debut book.