Christian Author Ralph Mosgrove: Show Gratitude through Body Language

Mosgrove and Elsie, his wife of 60 years, lived a charmed life and an independent lifestyle until the latter fell and broke her hip. Elsie, a church worker like her husband, had to use a four-wheel walker to move around. Though they were at the mercy of other people, the couple experienced concrete acts of benevolence from strangers, especially in public places.



Inspired by the kindness of strangers, the author wrote a book “Saying Thanks and Beyond: Is Saying Thank You Enough?” (Archway Publishing, 2017). As the book’s title suggests, the author promotes new strategies – powerful ways – to express gratitude other than saying ‘thank you’. One way readers could reciprocate kindness is through body language.



“When you want to express thank you for someone’s act of kindness, say it with your hands, your feet, your heart,” said the author, “and especially with your face!” The author points out that body language is essential in informing the doer that his/her kind act is appreciated, especially when it is reciprocated with a smile. “A smile carries a huge message.”



Expressing gratitude through body language brings one to practice their Christian faith genuinely. “That’s where “Loving your neighbor as yourself” comes to play; treating others as you would like to be treated.”



Ralph Mosgrove’s “Saying Thanks and Beyond: Is Saying Thank You Enough?” is available at Amazon and Archway Publishing.



Saying Thanks and Beyond: Is Saying Thank You Enough?

Written by Ralph Mosgrove

Published by Archway Publishing

Published date: March 30, 2017

Paperback price: $9.97

About the Author

Ralph Mosgrove, widowed in 2015, is a retired Navy veteran, pastor and educator. Employed in human relations, counseling and a musician, he is a father and grandfather. Ralph lives in St. Petersburg, Florida. This is his debut book.