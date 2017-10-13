Emirates to sweeten Diwali season with classic Indian delicacies

Emirates is set to delight its customers by offering special Diwali delicacies for the celebratory season. The special treats will be available for customers across all classes during the week of Diwali celebrations, from 16th- 22nd October, 2017, on all on flights to India from Dubai.

Diwali, the festival of lights, is a significant celebration among Indians across the world, and food plays an equally vital role in the festivities. The classic sweets associated with Diwali are blended with colours and flavours with traditional Indian culinary elements, like the nostalgic Besan ke ladoos and Dry fruit burfis.

Emirates will serve Motichoor Ladoos traditionally prepared using chickpea flour, ghee, cardamom and saffron flavoured sugar syrup. The sweets will be presented in decorated boxes with special artwork and garnished with pistachio and silver leaf embellishment, representing the traditional decoration of Diwali.

The special Diwali sweets will be offered on all Indian hot meal trays on Emirates Economy class.

Business and First class customers will be offered the Ladoos together with a Dry fruit burfi treat - a sweet made with cashew nuts, almonds, pistachios, walnuts, raisins, dried figs and dates. The treats will be served in boxes decorated with traditional Diwali light artwork, as an alternative to Premium Chocolates.

To keep up with regional and seasonal food trends, Emirates changes its onboard menus monthly and continually reviews its recipes. The airline develops seasonal menus for occasions such as Christmas and special meal boxes for the holy month of Ramadan.

Emirates serves locally flavoured cuisine to all the destinations it flies to. Each region has its specific ingredients or components which are selected by the culinary experts of Emirates, based on regional profiles to prepare a variety of dishes. The meals which are most popular on Indian routes are heavily flavoured with spices and aromatic herbs and this includes stews and curries to cater to the taste buds of travellers.

Emirates serves more than 100 million meals a year with the same attention to detail in First, Business and Economy Class. Catering for more than 55 million dine-in guests a year travelling to and from 144 cities across 6 continents, Emirates understands global culinary trends and serves destination-inspired cuisine onboard.

