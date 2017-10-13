Sennheiser And Neumann Showcase Recording Microphones Alongside 3d Audio Capture Tools And Best-In-Class Monitoring Solutions

Sennheiser and Neumann (Booth 724/Demo Room 1E04) will be showcasing their comprehensive suite of high-quality microphones and monitors for both professional and home studios at the 143rd AES Convention at the Javitz Center in New York City. Highlights on display from Neumann include the U 87 Rhodium Edition microphone and the KH 80 DSP monitor loudspeaker in a new white version. For Sennheiser, the focus will be on its groundbreaking AMBEO 3D audio recording technologies, presenting the AMBEO VR microphone for producing 3D VR/AR audio and the renowned MKH 800 TWIN recording microphone for loudspeaker-reproduced 3D audio. The audio specialist will also host and participate in a series of demonstrations and panels on immersive audio.

Neumann U 87 Rhodium Edition

The U 87 Rhodium Edition was created to honor the 50th anniversary of the classic microphone’s release. Limited to only 500 units worldwide, this premium microphone is plated with rhodium, a material rarer than gold and more reflective than any other metal. Each of the meticulously crafted microphones is individually numbered with a certificate of authenticity hand-signed by Wolfgang Fraissinet, President, Neumann.Berlin.

Classic studio tools

The joint Sennheiser and Neumann booth will also showcase the full line of microphones and monitors for professional studios and home recording use. Neumann microphones on display will include the U 87 ai, U 47 FET, TLM 67, TLM 102, TLM 103, TLM 107, M 147 Tube, M 149 Tube, KM 184 A, and the KU 100 dummy head. Sennheiser microphones on display will include the AMBEO VR Mic, MK 4 digital, MK 8, ClipMic digital, MKE 2 digital, and the MKH 800 TWIN. The MKH 800 TWIN features a dual-capsule design, which allows its pick-up pattern to be remotely controlled at the mixing desk or via a dedicated MKH 800 TWIN plug-in for DAWs, seamlessly allowing any intermediate characteristic. The free plug-in also allows easy management of multiple TWIN microphones for 3D audio recording.

Also featured is the Neumann line of precision studio monitors, which includes the brand new KH 80 DSP in white. Other Neumann monitors on display include the KH 810, KH 310, and KH 120.

AMBEO demonstrations in 1E04

Sennheiser will host demonstrations of its AMBEO 3D immersive audio technology in demo room 1E04 for the duration of the convention. The sessions will include a walk-through of AMBEO 3D audio for loudspeaker playback and the AMBEO VR microphone. Special guests such as producer and surround sound expert Tom Ammermann and sound designer and psychoacoustician Lasse Nipkow will join attendees to relate their experiences with the technology. The schedule of demonstration and listening sessions is as follows:

► Tom Ammermann - 10/18 at 11:00 AM; 10/19 at 12:00 PM; 10/20 at 11:00 AM

In this Electro Pop focused session, attendees will hear 3D audio mixes from Booka Shade and Kraftwerk. Participants can look forward to engrossing immersive sound, and Tom will be open for questions.

► Lasse Nipkow - 10/18 at 1:00 PM; 10/19 at 2:00 PM; 10/20 at 1:00 PM

EDM producers aim to fully envelop nightclub audiences in sound. 3D audio offers immense potential to increase the immersiveness of that experience and engage the emotions of the audience. Lasse discusses the future of dance music and 3D audio and how it relates to film sound, while delving into explanations of relevant psychoacoustic phenomena via sample recordings and videos.

► Gregor Zielinsky - 10/18 at 3:00 PM; 10/19 at 4:00 PM; 10/20 at 9:00 AM

Tonmeister Gregor Zielinsky, Sennheiser, will present examples of live and studio AMBEO productions. Also, the MKH 800 TWIN plug-in will be explained and presented in a live session. This free plug-in makes working with the double-capsule MKH 800 TWIN easier and more flexible.

► Jim Anderson & Ulrike Schwarz - 10/18 at 5:00 PM

Live recording experts Jim Anderson and Ulrike Schwarz of Anderson Audio New York will present audio captured at this year’s Chelsea Music Festival, delivered via Sennheiser’s immersive AMBEO 3D audio format. The recordings feature works by Beethoven, Ravel, and Gershwin.

Convention sessions on 3D audio

In addition to hosting demonstrations and listening sessions in its own demo room, Sennheiser staff will participate in several presentations and panels regarding the state of 3D audio technology during the convention.



Spatial Audio: SA15 - Afternoon Listening Session in 9.1

Saturday, October 21, 1:15 pm — 2:45 pm (Rm 1E06 - PMC Room)

This 90-minute immersive listening session will be dedicated to experiencing recently recorded works created for multichannel loudspeaker listening environments. The program will include classical, pop, electronic, jazz, and world music recordings created by a variety of engineers and producers who are dedicated to the art of spatial audio.

http://www.aes.org/events/143/spatialaudio/?ID=5789

TW07 Tech Behind the Tools: Production to Playback

Friday, October 20, 9:00 am — 10:30 am (Rm 1E12)

This 90-minute panel of engineers and technologists, experts in their fields, will educate attendees about the technology behind a different product, tool or service on the journey from audio production through playback. The panel features Véronique Larcher, co-director AMBEO Immersive Audio, Sennheiser. http://www.aes.org/events/143/workshops/?ID=5590

Game Audio & VR: GA14 - Immersive Headphone Audio Reproduction in VR/AR

Friday, October 20, 4:30 pm — 6:00 pm (Rm 1E13)

Presenting virtual and augmented-reality content via head-mounted displays is a key focus for content creators and technology manufacturers. This display method allows for mobility and unconstrained movements and enables virtual content to be immersively embedded into the real world. Headphone transparency to environmental sounds and the proper application of augmented audio content to the real acoustical environment are among the major technological challenges we face. Panelists will discuss these challenges for signal processing and headphone acoustics for different AR & VR application requirements.

The panel is chaired by Juergen Peissig, Sennheiser, and features Véronique Larcher, co-director AMBEO Immersive Audio, Sennheiser. http://www.aes.org/events/143/gameaudio/?ID=5699

Spatial Audio: SA13 - 3D Ambeo Live and Studio Recordings

Saturday, October 21, 10:45 am — 11:45 am (Rm 1E06 - PMC Room)

Live recording experts Jim Anderson and Ulrike Schwarz of Anderson Audio New York captured this year’s Chelsea Music Festival for playback via Sennheiser’s immersive AMBEO 3D audio format. During this session, they will present the resulting recordings. Host Gregor Zielinsky, Sennheiser, will present further examples of live and studio AMBEO productions. Additionally, the MKH 800 TWIN plug-in will be explained and demonstrated in a live session. This free plug-in provides an easy way to maximize the potential of the highly flexible, dual-capsule MKH 800 TWIN mic. http://www.aes.org/events/143/spatialaudio/?ID=5743

About Sennheiser and Neumann

Sennheiser is shaping the future of audio – a vision built on more than 70 years of innovation culture, which is deeply rooted within the family-owned company. Founded in 1945, Sennheiser is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones and wireless transmission systems. With 20 sales subsidiaries and long-established trading partners, the company is active in more than 50 countries and operates its own production facilities in Germany, Ireland and the USA. Sennheiser has around 2,800 employees throughout the world who share a passion for audio excellence. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. As part of the Sennheiser Group, Georg Neumann GmbH, known as “Neumann.Berlin”, is the world’s leading manufacturer of studio microphones. Founded in 1928, the company has been recognised with numerous international awards for its technological innovations. Since 2010, Neumann.Berlin have expanded their expertise in electro-acoustic transducer design to also include the studio monitor market. In 2016, the Sennheiser Group had sales totalling €658.4 million.

www.sennheiser.com | www.neumann.com

