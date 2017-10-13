Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Announces MIGVAN as Sales, Marketing, and Technical Support Partner for Israel

To support its accelerating growth throughout Israel, Efficient Power Conversion Corporation (EPC) is proud to announce the appointment of MIGVAN as its sales, marketing, and technical support representative. MIGVAN Technologies & Engineering Ltd, founded in 1988, is devoted to promoting and selling advanced technology electronic components and subsystems to the Israeli electronics industry.

“MIGVAN has extensive reach and experience throughout Israel in making leading edge electronics available to designers and engineers. The company’s professional and dedicated staff of employees provides full, high quality technical support to customers while focusing on timely, efficient service,” commented Nick Cataldo, EPC Senior Vice President Of Sales And Marketing.

Erez Shahrabany, MIGVAN Vice President of Sales, noted that, “Our new partnership with EPC is an exciting addition to our Power & Control portfolio of products and will allow us to bring leading edge gallium nitride (GaN) power semiconductors to Israel. Gallium nitride technologies are an exciting innovation and will enable Israeli system design houses to produce really exciting, high performance products.”

About EPC

EPC is the leader in enhancement mode gallium nitride based power management devices. EPC was the first to introduce enhancement-mode gallium-nitride-on-silicon (eGaN) FETs as power MOSFET replacements in applications such as DC-DC converters, wireless power transfer, envelope tracking, RF transmission, power inverters, remote imaging and sensing technology (LiDAR), and Class-D audio amplifiers with device performance many times greater than the best silicon power MOSFETs.

About MIGVAN

Since being established in 1988, MIGVAN has grown into a group, and today it is one of the leading representatives/distributors in Israel. The company is devoted to promoting and selling advanced technology electronic components and subsystems to the Israeli electronics industry. MIGVAN Group effectively and successfully represents and distributes product lines of top brand name manufacturers located worldwide.

The broad variety of leading manufacturers of active, electromechanical, power, renewable energy, wireless and software products/ components represented by MIGVAN Group has enabled the company to acquire a wide range of customers including industrial, military, medical, cleantech and other high tech companies.

The company’s professional and dedicated staff of employees provides full, high quality support to our customers while focusing on timely, efficient service. MIGVAN’s Managers, Field Application Engineers and Sales teams are especially chosen for their extensive sales and R & D experience in the Israeli market.

eGaN is a registered trademark of Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc.