Author Recounts Shocking Story of Harassment

In his first book, author Cole Phoenix recounts a unique tale of workplace bullying that deteriorates into something much worse. “Wolves for Hire” begins when a former coworker sends Cole a message, attempting to extort money from him. The writer, being positive that the contents of the message are baseless and sure that he has no dark secrets, doesn’t give the message much thought. Within a few months he notices a series of strange coincidences, odd occurrences, and hostile behavior at work and other places.

The author explains the unsettling realization that he had become the target of what he would later term “patterns of unwanted attention.” Aware of how improbable that can sound, the writer assures readers on his website, ColePhoenixAuthor.com, that he has sufficient evidence to support the statements made in the book. He then reveals in the book the pain and disappointment of discovering that some people close to him had withheld valuable information that could aid a resolution of the situation. The writer describes being blacklisted from employment and harassed and ostracized while employed. He then chronicles periods when these taxing conditions seem to all but disappear overnight, with everything seeming normal again for significant periods of time.

“Wolves for Hire” brings the reader to the conclusion that this is a gritty, one-of-a-kind memoir that examines the sometimes blurred lines between bullying, harassment, and stalking. It touches on timeless topics, such as deception and betrayal and the injury that can be inflicted by those who are closest. The author invites readers to consider the contents of the book and see for themselves how unique this story is.