Afghan Educator Abdul Qayum Safi to Appear at the 2017 American Association of School Librarians Trade Show

In an effort to support the education of underprivileged children in his native Afghanistan, Safi will attend the American Association of School Librarians 18th National Conference & Exhibition, which will take place at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona on November 9-11, 2017.



The Afghan author and educator will be one of the 100 plus authors who will speak and sign copies of their books at the said event. He will take advantage of the event to meet readers and sign their copies of his memoir, network with school librarians and other professionals, and raise awareness of the worsening plight of schoolchildren in Afghanistan. His session is scheduled on November 10 at 1-2 p.m.



The American Association of School Librarians National Conference & Exhibition is devoted solely to the needs of school librarians and is held every two years. The event is attended by over 4,000 attendees that include school librarian professionals, exhibitors, and administrators.



Abdul Qayum Safi’s “One Life: An Afghan Remembers” is available at Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/One-Life-Abdul-Qayum-Safi/dp/147006880X)



One Life: An Afghan Remembers

Written by: Abdul Qayum Safi, Ed. D.

Published by CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

Published date: December 18, 2012

Paperback price: $16.91



About the Author

Abdul Qayum Safi was born in the valley of Pech, Afghanistan. Due to a breakout of war, his family relocated to his parents’ home village of Tanar, Khas Kunar. He received three scholarships from the U.S. Agency for International Development to study at the American University of Beirut, Lebanon, and later at Teachers College, Columbia University in New York City. He holds a doctorate in education from TCCU and has worked in Afghanistan, Kuwait, and the U.S. The author has been married for 39 years and him and his wife, Anna, has three children and three grandchildren. His non-profit organization is Afghan Rural Schools, a 501c3 charitable organization (http://www.afghanruralschools.org).