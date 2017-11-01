The Inspiring Memoir of Abdul Qayum Safi, Afghan Educator

Abdul Qayum Safi’s “One Life: An Afghan Remembers” is a memoir about the author’s life. Having been the eldest child of a family of twelve, he faced struggles living with so little with his family in his early years in rural Afghanistan. He shares his experiences and his pursuit of education despite living in a conservative society.



The author gained the inspiration to write his book because of his desire to be a light for others and to motivate others in their fight for education. Through his story, the author hopes to be an inspiration to others and be a model of hope and success.



The book conveys the message of hope and about how to get pass struggles and find success. It is recommended for everyone, especially for those who might be facing tough problems and struggles in life and forgetting that there is light at the end of the dark tunnel.



“One Life: An Afghan Remembers” by Abdul Qayum Safi is one of the many book to be presented in the 2017 American Association of School Librarians on November 9, 2017.



One Life: An Afghan Remembers

Written by: Abdul Qayum Safi

Published by: CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

Published date: December 8, 2012

Paperback price: $16.91

About the Author:

Abdul Qayum Safi was born in the valley of Pech. Due to the outbreak of war, his family moved to his parents’ home village in Tanar, Khas Kunar, Afghanistan. He received three scholarships from the United States Agency for International Development to study at the American University of Beirut in Lebanon. Later on, he proceeded with his education at Teachers College, Columbia University, in New York City. He holds a doctorate in education from TCCU and has worked in Afghanistan, Kuwait and the United States. Safi has been married for 39 years. He and his wife, Anna, are the proud parents of three children and the grandparents of three grandchildren.