Exclusive sporting presence: The BMW X5 Special Edition and BMW X6 M Sport Edition.

A confident presence in any situation and boundless driving pleasure on any terrain are among the shared strengths of the BMW X5 (fuel consumption combined: 9.6 – 3.3 l/100 km [29.4 – 85.6 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 224 – 77 g/km) and BMW X6 (fuel consumption combined: 9.7 – 6.9 l/100 km [29.1 – 40.9 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 225 – 183 g/km). And the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) and Sports Activity Coupe (SAC) are now set to welcome attractive special-edition models which underscore their exclusive and sporting character extremely effectively. The BMW X5 Special Edition and BMW X6 M Sport Edition both capture the imagination with their high-class equipment features. The two special-edition models will be available from December 2017.

The BMW X5 Special Edition brings together the M Sport package with Dakota leather trim, including heated seats for the driver and front passenger. The Alcantara/leather upholstery combination in Anthracite/Black and with M badging on the seat leather is available as an alternative at no extra cost. BMW Individual extended leather upholstery Merino in five colour variants can be specified as an option. Added to which, the BMW X5 Special Edition also comes with sun protection glass and the Multifunctional Instrument Display (not available for the BMW X5 xDrive40e iPerformance). All variants of the BMW X5 are available in Special Edition guise, with the exception of the BMW X5 M50d.

The Long Beach Blue metallic exterior paint shade and Carbon Fibre interior trim strips are the exclusive elements of the M Sport Edition package for the BMW X6. The Carbon Black and Mineral White metallic paint finishes are available as alternatives. The M Sport Edition also adds the equipment features of the M Sport package and 20-inch M light-alloy wheels (also exclusive) in double-spoke design with mixed-size runflat tyres. 21-inch M light-alloy wheels in double-spoke design with mixed-size runflat tyres can be ordered as an option for the special-edition model. All engine variants of the Sports Activity Coupe are available in M Sport Edition specification, with the exception of the BMW X6 M50d.

