Honda Aircraft Company Expands HondaJet Sales to China, Hong Kong and Macau

Honda Aircraft Company today announced that it has expanded sales of the HondaJet in Greater China with the appointment of Honsan General Aviation Co. Ltd., based in Guangzhou, as a HondaJet dealer in China, providing sales, service and support for the world’s most advanced light jet throughout China, Hong Kong and Macau.

“The HondaJet has been received with tremendous interest in and around China and we have appointed Honsan General Aviation HondaJet as a dealer in the region. With its strong focus on quality and customer service, Honsan General Aviation Co. Ltd. will be a very valuable addition to our dealer network and will be very successful in this emerging market,” said Honda Aircraft President and CEO Michimasa Fujino.

Honsan General Aviation will be based at the new business jet terminal being constructed at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, Guangzhou, China. The first phase is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

“We look forward to providing an exceptional customer experience synonymous with the Honda brand, by representing the HondaJet in the greater China region and providing a dedicated sales and service experience to the customer,” added Mr. Zhou Yuxi, Chairman of Honsan General Aviation Co. Ltd.

The high speed, superior fuel efficiency and exceptional comfort of the HondaJet will enable it to create unique value within the region.

“Like Honda Aircraft, we are always looking to provide our customers with innovative ways to increase productivity and access. Partnering as a dealer with Honda Aircraft provides us with a strategic way to expand our business portfolio and help in the general aviation and economic growth of China,” said Dr. Cheng Qian, CEO of Honsan General Aviation Co. Ltd.

Honda Aircraft has established a worldwide dealer network to provide unsurpassed service and support for HondaJet customers. The HondaJet dealer network spans territories in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

For more information, visit hondajet.com

About HondaJet

The HondaJet is the fastest, highest-flying, quietest, and most fuel-efficient jet in its class. The HondaJet incorporates many technological innovations in aviation design, including the unique Over-The-Wing Engine Mount (OTWEM) configuration that dramatically improves performance and fuel efficiency by reducing aerodynamic drag. The OTWEM design also reduces cabin noise, minimizes ground-detected noise, and allows for the roomiest cabin in its class, the largest baggage capacity, and a fully serviceable private aft lavatory. The HondaJet is equipped with the most sophisticated glass flight deck available in any light business jet, a Honda-customized Garmin® G3000. The HondaJet is Honda’s first commercial aircraft and lives up to the company’s reputation for superior performance, efficiency, quality and value.

About Honda Aircraft Company

Honda Aircraft Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. Founded in 2006, Honda Aircraft’s world headquarters is located in North Carolina, the birthplace of aviation. The challenging spirit upon which Mr. Soichiro Honda founded Honda Motor Co., Ltd. is alive today as Honda Aircraft fulfills one of Honda’s longstanding dreams to advance human mobility skyward.