Bombardier Business Aircraft Inaugurates Newly Expanded Interior Facility in Tucson

Today Bombardier announced the opening of its new purposefully designed interior facility at its Tucson Service Centre. The facility features a fully climate-controlled work environment and expanded capacity, regrouping its interior design expertise and talent in one atelier. In addition, the meticulous state-of-the-art cabinet workshop has tripled its footprint from 1,092 square feet to 4,800 square feet, and will complement existing seat and divan upholstery fabrication areas.

“We are thrilled to expand our interior facility and capacity in Tucson, offering Bombardier business aircraft operators greater selection and convenience, all backed by our unparalleled OEM know-how,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Vice President and General Manager, Customer Experience, Bombardier Business Aircraft. “The extensive capabilities of the Tucson Service Centre and its prime location offer flexibility and expertise for Bombardier business aircraft operators, all to keep their aircraft flying with minimal downtime and interruptions while maximizing their bottom line.”

Celebrating over 40 years of operations in Tucson, Arizona, the service centre occupies almost 1 million square feet (92,900 square metres) of total hangar space and is the largest of Bombardier’s nine aircraft service centres. The facility services both Bombardier commercial and business aircraft, and employs more than 900 engineers, technicians and staff. Since its inauguration in 1976, the facility has been located at Tucson International Airport, a strategic location and a key local partner.

As the winner of six consecutive FAA Diamond Awards, the Tucson Service Centre provides industry-leading, tip-to-tail Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) expertise to Bombardier aircraft owners and operators. Dedicated teams are equipped to perform support services on Learjet, Challenger and Global business aircraft, and the facility is connected to Bombardier’s worldwide customer support network.

As the Bombardier Business Aircraft fleet continues to grow, so does its award-winning service centre network with additional Customer Response Team trucks in the U.S., additional line stations in Europe and new service centres in Tianjin, China and Biggin Hill, London. The network is equipped to support Learjet, Challenger and Global business aircraft and is connected to Bombardier Business Aircraft’s 24/7 Customer Response Centre and world-class customer support team.

Bombardier is the world’s leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montréal, Canada and our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com