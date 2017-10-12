Fujifilm Introduces ELUXEO™ and Full Suite of Advanced Endoscopy Innovations

(Booth #1201)– FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc – Endoscopy will debut its new innovative video endoscopy system, ELUXEO™, at the Annual Scientific Meeting of the World Congress of Gastroenterology (WCOG) at the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) on October 13-17, 2017 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. This year’s annual scientific meeting will feature the World Congress of Gastroenterology (WCOG), noting the WCOG’s first U.S. presence in 23 years.



ELUXEO is empowered by an innovative 4-LED, Multi-Light Technology consisting of special light observation modes, BLI (Blue Light Imaging) and LCI® (Linked Color Imaging). The ELUXEO platform is also equipped with extended lamp life expectancy and an intuitive user interfaced for an enhanced experience.



“On the heels of winning an International Forum Design Award for innovation, Fujifilm is thrilled to launch ELUXEO at ACG2017. WCOG’s presence adds to the excitement for Fujifilm as we introduce our next-generation endoscopic video imaging system to thousands of global gastroenterology professionals.” said Keiichi Nagata, Endoscopy President, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc – Endoscopy.



Conference attendees will have the opportunity to demonstrate the ELUXEO platform along with Fujifilm’s suite of GI endoscopes and speak with experts on the latest features.



Fujifilm’s latest innovations at Booth #1201:

GI Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection (ESD):

ClutchCutter: A three-in-one device, ClutchCutter is a rotatable forceps that supports clinicians in making incisions, dissections and coagulation. Built for the most rigorous procedures, ClutchCutter features jagged, serrated jaws for enhanced clutching ability and an insulated outer edge for maximum durability. FlushKnife: Versatile and efficient, the FlushKnife is a diathermic slitter that allows clinicians to carry out multiple applications including marking, flushing, incision, dissection and coagulation. ST Hood Short Type: Available in three sizes, Fujifilm’s ST Hood line—DH-28GR, DH-29CR and DH-30CR— is intended for use with compatible endoscopes to maintain field of view during endoscopic procedures such as mucosal resection. The ST Hood line features an inner diameter of 8mm and a 7mm distance from the tip—with a total length of 17MM.

Double Balloon Endoscope is engineered to unlock difficult to reach pathways within the digestive tract including the small bowel. The EN-580T has a large instrument channel of 3.2mm for expanded treatment capacity in various procedures. Super CCD and close focus optics provide images with exceptional quality as close as 2mm enabling advanced visualization.

is engineered to unlock difficult to reach pathways within the digestive tract including the small bowel. The EN-580T has a large instrument channel of 3.2mm for expanded treatment capacity in various procedures. Super CCD and close focus optics provide images with exceptional quality as close as 2mm enabling advanced visualization. 600 Series Endoscopes are equipped with the close focus capability and CMOS image sensor technology to provide high resolution imaging as close as 2mm with less peripheral distortion. The 600 Series also features a slim insertion portion and is compatible with BLI and LCI® imaging technology.

are equipped with the close focus capability and CMOS image sensor technology to provide high resolution imaging as close as 2mm with less peripheral distortion. The 600 Series also features a slim insertion portion and is compatible with BLI and LCI® imaging technology. Ultrasonic Video Endoscopes provides excellent maneuverability and insertion capability. It’s designed to be used with the Sonart SU-1 Endoscopic Ultrasonic Processor featuring Fujifilm’s proprietary image-processing technology.



Hands-On Endoscopy Workshop Center

During the annual meeting, participants will be able to gain practical experience and fine-tune their endoscopy skills by interacting with the experts while performing the latest techniques and using cutting-edge devices during WCOG at ACG 2017. The sessions will take place on Sunday, October 15th through Tuesday, October 17th.



Fujifilm will be providing four towers of equipment for these sessions and will be participating in workshops focusing on Polypectomy, EUS, ERCP and ESD.



Medical Professionals of the Future

A continuing tradition since 1999, Fujifilm will participate in ACG’s “Prescriptions in Success: Careers in Medicine” event held in Apopka, FL. Hosted by ACG’s Committee on Minority Affairs and Cultural Diversity, the program will take place on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 from

9:10 AM- 10:50 AM at Apopka High School in Apopka, Florida. During this event, Fujifilm will provide students with the chance to have hands-on experience and inspire careers in medicine.



Visit Fujifilm at ACG 2017 (Booth #1201) to learn more or to speak with a Fujifilm representative. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmendoscopy.com.



About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions to meet the needs of healthcare facilities today and well into the future. From an unrivaled selection of digital x-ray systems, to the Synapse® brand of PACS, RIS and cardiovascular products, to advanced women’s health imaging systems, Fujifilm has products that are ideal for any size imaging environment. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. – Endoscopy, supplies high quality, technologically advanced endoscopes to the medical market. TeraMedica Division delivers healthcare informatics, and is the leading provider of vendor neutral, enterprise-wide solutions for unrestricted medical image management. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Stamford, CT. For more information please visit www.fujifilmhealthcare.com and www.fujifilmendoscopy.com.



FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan brings continuous innovation and leading-edge products to a broad spectrum of industries, including: healthcare, with medical systems, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics; graphic systems; highly functional materials, such as flat panel display materials; optical devices, such as broadcast and cinema lenses; digital imaging; and document products. These are based on a vast portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic, software and production technologies. In the year ended March 31, 2017, the company had global revenues of $21.5 billion, at an exchange rate of 108 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.



