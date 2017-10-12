New Nighthawk X4s Tri-Band Wifi Extender With Convenient Wall-Plug Design Delivers Mesh Capabilities To Existing Home WiFi

NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), the leading provider of networking devices that power today’s smart home, is broadening a new category of Mesh WiFi Range Extenders with the Nighthawk® X4S Wall-Plug AC2200 Tri-band WiFi Range Extender with FastLane3™ and Smart Roaming (EX7500). You’ll enjoy greatly enhanced WiFi coverage and increased speeds for connected mobile devices even at the farthest corners of your property without needing to replace your existing WiFi router or Internet provider (ISP) modem router. With patented NETGEAR FastLane3™ Technology, you can experience Nighthawk Mesh capabilities such as keeping the same WiFi network name (SSID) and password for your entire home without any reduction in WiFi speed rating as in traditional WiFi extenders.

Nighthawk X4S, like the Nighthawk X6S AC3000 Tri-band WiFi Range Extender (EX8000), leverages FastLane3 Technology which transforms any existing WiFi network into an expanded WiFi system to eliminate dead zones and boost performance. This innovative NETGEAR technology, originally introduced in the company’s popular award-winning Orbi Tri-Band Home WiFi System, enables Tri-band WiFi to create a dedicated wireless link from the extender to the router, removing bottlenecks for your home network so that smartphones, tablets and computers can stream, game or browse the internet. It provides up to 100% faster WiFi as compared to traditional dual-band WiFi extenders.

Working with any home WiFi, this new Nighthawk extender expands your WiFi coverage up to an additional 1500 square feet and sets up with a push of a button. The optimized internal antenna design of FastLane3 Technology boosts existing WiFi to the outermost corners of the property and resolves inconsistent, slow, or weak wireless connections, even when at a distance from the router or through physical obstructions. Nighthawk X4S WiFi Extender is capable of expanding to an even greater range through the cascading of multiple units throughout the home.

The days of switching WiFi networks from the router to the extender while moving throughout your home are gone, as is the frustration of having WiFi performance cut in half while using an extender. From the front door to the back yard and from the top floor to the basement, Smart Roaming capability in Nighthawk X4S maintains seamless WiFi coverage around your home for mobile devices. Every device is assigned the best optimized WiFi connection available due to MU-MIMO and Smart Connect intelligence.

The Nighthawk X4S has a stylish, compact wall-plug design that is effortless to install and blends easily into a room. Smart LED indicator lights on the front will guide you to the optimal location to place your extender to enjoy the best WiFi coverage. Nighthawk Mesh technology powers NETGEAR extenders to boost your existing WiFi with high-performance, seamless WiFi at the push of a button. Without changing your router or gateway, you can now get the ultimate in WiFi coverage throughout the home.

“If you love the advanced features of your current router or are locked into the modem-router provided by your ISP, the Nighthawk X4S Extender with FastLane3 Technology offers you an easy way to extend your home WiFi by adding a mesh network without overhauling your network,” said David Henry, senior vice president of Connected Home Products at NETGEAR. “Now NETGEAR provides two WiFi extender solutions that boost your existing WiFi like no other extender. With no need to dismantle or replace your existing WiFi equipment, you can now experience the benefits of Nighthawk Mesh WiFi. You need only decide between the wall-plug design (EX7500) or the desktop extender (EX8000). By adding one of these Nighthawk X4S extenders to your network, you can improve speed, range, and performance for all your connected devices around your home from the garage to the backyard without the added anxiety of changing out your original WiFi equipment.”

Key Technical Features of Nighthawk X4S

Never experience “dead zones” or spotty connectivity issues due to your property, the type of construction materials, or limitations around placement of the router. Nighthawk X4S Tri-band WiFi Range Extender is specifically designed to alleviate these pain points, due to its FastLane3 Technology and its convenient wall-plug form factor.

Innovative Tri-band WiFi with FastLane3: Tri-band WiFi enables the Nighthawk X4S to create a FastLane3 dedicated connection to any existing WiFi router or modem router. Unlike single or dual-band WiFi range extenders, this dedicated link is not used for any other purpose and thus maximizes the available internet speeds improving the overall network throughput to WiFi devices that are suffering from a weak connection.

Tri-band WiFi enables the Nighthawk X4S to create a FastLane3 dedicated connection to any existing WiFi router or modem router. Unlike single or dual-band WiFi range extenders, this dedicated link is not used for any other purpose and thus maximizes the available internet speeds improving the overall network throughput to WiFi devices that are suffering from a weak connection. One WiFi Name with Any Router or Modem Router: A traditional range extender repeats the WiFi signal of your router to other parts of your house, but requires your devices to switch WiFi network names (SSID), one for the router and another for the extender, causing interruptions in the case of streaming video where one would need to login into the extender network. In contrast, the Nighthawk X4S WiFi Extender supports the same WiFi network name and password as your router modem router, for 2.4GHz, 5GHz or both. Your devices connect automatically to the strongest signal as you move around your home and you don’t have to mess with multiple WiFi network names.

Smart Roaming: The next-generation Smart Roaming capability of Nighthawk X4S WiFi Range Extender intelligently connects your mobile devices to the most robust WiFi signal so you will experience superior streaming in every corner of your home. You can now enjoy 4K video without buffering or hiccup in performance.

Other Technical Features of Nighthawk X4S

Extreme AC2200 WiFi speeds — for providing up to 2.2Gbps* (866+866+400)

— for providing up to 2.2Gbps* (866+866+400) Smart Connect — for intelligently selecting the optimal WiFi band (5GHz or 2.4GHz) for every device

— for intelligently selecting the optimal WiFi band (5GHz or 2.4GHz) for every device Multi-User MIMO (MU-MIMO) — for simultaneous streaming of data to multiple devices

— for simultaneous streaming of data to multiple devices Quad-core Processor — for boosting performance for better 4K streaming and lag-free gaming

— for boosting performance for better 4K streaming and lag-free gaming Four (4) High-Performance Internal Antennas — to increase range

— to increase range WiFi Analytics App for Android™ devices — for optimizing your network status, signal strength, and channel interference

Pricing and Availability

NETGEAR Nighthawk X4S Wall-Plug AC2200 Tri-band WiFi Range Extender with FastLane3 and Smart Roaming (EX7500) is available now worldwide from major retailers. At an MSRP of $179, with the capability of working with your existing WiFi router, the EX7500 is the easiest and least expensive way to build a WiFi mesh system for any home.

About NETGEAR, Inc.

* Maximum wireless signal rate derived from IEEE standard 802.11 specifications. AC2200 equals 866Mbps at 5GHz 802.11ac + 866Mbps at 5GHz 802.11ac + 400Mbps at 2.4GHz 802.11n. Actual data throughput and wireless coverage will vary. Network conditions and environmental factors, including volume of network traffic, building materials and construction, and network overhead, lower actual data throughput rate and wireless coverage. NETGEAR makes no express or implied representations or warranties about this product’s compatibility with any future standards.

**Smart Roaming is designed for devices that support the 802.11k standard.

