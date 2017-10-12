Loving Yourself Is Key to Happiness and Success

“Writing about the inspirations she found during dark times of her life, Dalton shares her painful, personal story of how she empowered herself with her faith in God to find new purpose and meaning. Hers is a self-help book that serves as both a memoir and support for others facing a similar crisis.” - Dylan Ward, The US Review of Books

How do you overcome self-doubt and self-loathing? Love Me Enough is life coach Tamara Dalton’s memoir, where she shares her journey from suffering to success.



Tamara Dalton tells her story growing up in Haiti. Yearning for affection from her parents, she had a hard time taking control of her life, and her self-worth was greatly affected. She struggled to assimilate in America’s unfamiliar culture, which contributed to the “wrong turns” she took as she became an adult. But she started to become more self-aware and more self-loving when she discovered God’s power within herself. In Love Me Enough, Dalton inspires readers to love themselves through faith and positivity.



In a review for The US Review of Books, Dylan Ward writes, “Writing about the inspirations she found during dark times of her life, Dalton shares her painful, personal story of how she empowered herself with her faith in God to find new purpose and meaning. Hers is a self-help book that serves as both a memoir and support for others facing a similar crisis.”





Love Me Enough

The Godly Power within You to Attract Love, Happiness, and Success!

Written by Tamara Dalton

Paperback | $12.99

Hardcover | $21.99



About the Author



Tamara Dalton is a registered nurse, an author, and a spiritual life and mental health coach consultant. Tamara runs Revitalize Souls LCC to help people in need. Through her training and experiences, she coaches her many clients to find direction, hope, and rejuvenation to pursue their life goals.



Presently, Tamara is a resident of Orlando, Florida. Her business address is at 5401 South Kirkman Road, Suite 310, Orlando, Florida, 32819.



To learn more about Tamara and her work, visit www.revitalizesouls.com.

