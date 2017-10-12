A Medium’s Deep Discussion about Reality with Higher Beings

Do you ever think about what life’s real purpose is? Spiritually attuned mystic Marcella Martyn shares her correspondence with spirit guides in her third book, Heaven And Nature Speak, which aims to provoke a contemplation about one’s purpose and life in general.



Included as one of the eighteen books in Kirkus Reviews’ Indie Books Worth Discovering list, this is a mesmerizing autobiographical account of Marcella Martyn’s upbringing, where she masterfully tells her life story and how she became a spiritual medium and mystic. The book quickly turns to the author’s experience with higher beings she calls spirit guides. Martyn’s book poses questions about life and its purpose, and her mystical spiritual beings try to provide answers.



In a Readers’ Favorite review, Melinda Hills states, “MMarcella Martyn shares uplifting messages of love, hope and higher sources of guidance in Heaven And Nature Speak so that others can tap into this amazing source of personal power and consolation and share in the return to a more spiritual existence.” While promoting the book in their October 1, 2017, issue, Kirkus Reviews says, “Fans of New-Age spiritualism should find Martyn’s vibrant book a feast.”



An amazing read for people interested in spirituality and other New Age topics. Learn and be inspired to live your life through the guidance of the universe’s spirits.





About the Author



The author of three books, including I Am Here and New Ages and Other Wonders, Marcella Martyn is a self-styled spiritually attuned mystic. She writes about spirituality and life. She resides in Colorado.