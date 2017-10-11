Mastercard and MLB Launch “This Could Be You” World Series Sweepstakes

Mastercard today announced the “This Could Be You” World Series Sweepstakes, giving baseball fanatics a chance to hand out championship gear to the 2017 World Series champions right on the field right after the final out of the World Series presented by YouTube TV. Fans who purchase MLB Licensed Merchandise on MLBshop.com with Masterpass or a Mastercard will be entered for a chance to win this Priceless® experience.

The sweepstakes grand-prize winner will help hand out the officially licensed championship t-shirt (made my Majestic) and cap (made by New Era) to the winning team on-field following the last out of the Fall Classic. The winner receives two tickets to each World Series game where there is a clinch situation, along with roundtrip air transportation for two and hotel accommodations for up to five nights.

“Being able to celebrate with the 2017 World Series winning team on-field is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for baseball fans,” said Andres Siefken, executive vice president, North America Marketing & Communications, Mastercard. “It’s because of our continued partnership with MLB that we are able to celebrate our cardholders and their passions in this unique way.”

To enter the sweepstakes, one must use their Mastercard or Masterpass to make a purchase on MLBshop.com. Those who pay with Mastercard will receive one entry per purchase and those who pay with Masterpass receive two entries per purchase. This promotion will end on October 15.

