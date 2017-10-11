Unicel Adds Key New Hire in Southeastern US to Drive Brand and Customer Development

MONTREAL, Canada – October 11, 2017 – Unicel Architectural, manufacturer of vision and daylight control solutions, today announced the hire of Jason Forster to lead its brand and customer development efforts in the southeastern US market including Georgia, the Carolinas, Tennessee and Alabama. Jason joins Unicel with a proven track record of working closely with architects and designers on the building products specification process. Based out of Atlanta, GA, Jason will be responsible for driving the company’s growth plans for the region.



“Jason brings a strong customer-oriented focus to our team,“ said Viviane Chan, Director of Sales for Unicel. ”His understanding of the sourcing and specification process – finding the right products for the right outcomes – will make him a valuable partner to architects seeking privacy and shading solutions for healthcare, green and other building initiatives. We look forward to working with Jason and our expanding customer base in the southeast to ensure maximum satisfaction for every project.”



Previously, Jason worked in senior management, product education and specification capacities for an industry-leading outdoor landscaping materials company. He holds a Bachelor’s degree from Georgia State University, as well as a Master’s degree from Asbury Theological Seminary.



“Working with an architect’s vision to deliver on desired project outcomes is my passion,” said Jason. “Unicel has built its business and reputation on adding consistent and measurable value when it comes to privacy and shading solutions. Their steadfast commitment to quality and customer service dovetails to my customer-centered orientation. I look forward to working with the Unicel team to expand our capabilities in the southeastern US.”



About Unicel Architectural



For over 50 years, Unicel Architectural has built a reputation for the most advanced aluminum and glass solutions. These solutions encompass louvered glazing, skylights and more, to enhance major global construction initiatives with utmost quality and reliability. With its proprietary technology, Unicel’s Vision Control® delivers unprecedented comfort and control of vision, light, temperature and sound with a patented combination of louvers between glass that are hermetically sealed and cordless. Unicel’s solutions are guaranteed for longevity, optimized for energy efficiency, and customizable to any design, environmental or cultural requirements. Unicel combines its market leading know-how with great design to ensure optimal aesthetics and sustainable performance. For more information, visit: www.unicelarchitectural.com

