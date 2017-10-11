Fairfield by Marriott Celebrates Its Heritage with Global 30th Anniversary Festivities

Fairfield by Marriott, Marriott International’s second largest brand, is celebrating its 30th anniversary year by honoring the brand’s heritage that was born at the Fairfield Farm, unveiling a new brand design and launching a global social responsibility initiative to expand upon its relationship with Habitat for Humanity by launching a national partnership.

Fairfield by Marriott, one of the hospitality industry’s fastest-growing brands with nearly 900 locations worldwide, first took root at the Fairfield Farm – a Hume, VA ranch purchased by J.W. and Alice Marriott in 1951. Fairfield Farm, nestled amongst the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Rappahannock River, served as a retreat from the everyday chaos where the Marriott family perfected their art of hosting – they hosted friends, business associates, and dignitaries alike (including U.S. presidents Eisenhower and Reagan) – and seeded the inspiration for the brand’s founding in 1987. Like its namesake, the brand was founded to provide a calm and seamless stay for all types of travelers. Soon, a legacy of trusted service and family treatment was established, along with the Fairfield 100% Guarantee service philosophy, which is proudly upheld by the brand’s more than 3,000 associates worldwide today.

“Fairfield by Marriott has achieved rapid global growth, entering new markets like Brazil, China and Nepal this year, but those seeds were planted 30 years ago when the Fairfield Farm inspired a seamless service experience that has helped propel the brand,” said Janis Milham, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader, Classic Select Brands. “Now in our milestone year, we’re building onto our foundation of trusted service by unveiling a new modern décor package inspired by our roots.”

To honor the brand’s heritage, while recognizing its rapid global growth, Fairfield by Marriott is announcing a milestone month centered around the brand’s calm, balanced appeal and trusted legacy of service through these initiatives:

Farm-to-Hotel – Fairfield Debuts New Brand Design: Paying homage to the brand’s origins at the Fairfield Farm, Fairfield is introducing a new brand design. The new décor package is warm, timeless, forward-thinking, and inviting with simple nods back to the brand’s heritage. Specific elements meant to evoke feelings from the Fairfield Farm include a farmhouse table in the lobby for gathering and connecting, photography from the Fairfield Farm serving as artwork in the lobby and guest rooms, natural materials and unique textures featured throughout, and a history wall in every property showcasing the brand’s roots. The new design launches this November and will be on display in properties this fall, like one of the brand’s newest properties, opening outside of Boston this November.

Paying homage to the brand’s origins at the Fairfield Farm, Fairfield is introducing a new brand design. The new décor package is warm, timeless, forward-thinking, and inviting with simple nods back to the brand’s heritage. Specific elements meant to evoke feelings from the Fairfield Farm include a farmhouse table in the lobby for gathering and connecting, photography from the Fairfield Farm serving as artwork in the lobby and guest rooms, natural materials and unique textures featured throughout, and a history wall in every property showcasing the brand’s roots. The new design launches this November and will be on display in properties this fall, like one of the brand’s newest properties, opening outside of Boston this November. Continuing to Serve the Community: Fairfield will expand its support of Habitat for Humanity by launching a national partnership with a global build campaign to honor the brand’s 30-year history and look forward to its future. The global build campaign will span five countries throughout the month, bringing together Fairfield associates with local Habitat organizations to work alongside future and current homeowners to help them build or improve the place they call home. With builds from New York City to Nepal, one of Fairfield’s newest markets, this campaign will be the largest “Rally to Serve” day in Fairfield’s 30-year history, encouraging associates around the world to give back to their communities.

For more information, visit Fairfield.Marriott.com.

About Fairfield by Marriott

Fairfield by Marriott is designed for today’s traveler who is looking to be productive on the road, whether for business or leisure. In addition to complimentary Wi-Fi and hot breakfast, Fairfield offers thoughtfully designed rooms and suites that provide separate living, working and sleeping areas. With nearly 900 properties around the globe, Fairfield is proud to participate in the industry’s award-winning loyalty program, Marriott Rewards® which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®. Members can now link accounts with Starwood Preferred Guest® at members.marriott.com for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. For more information or reservations, visit Fairfield.Marriott.com, become a fan on Facebook or follow @FairfieldHotels on Twitter.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,200 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 125 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company also operates award-winning loyalty programs: Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.