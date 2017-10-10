The Truth about the Sabbath Encourages a New Journey of Authentic Faith

For many centuries, the Christian church has been considered by many believers as the messenger of God’s Word to his people. They depend solely on the Church’s interpretation of the Bible. To counter this belief, author Ken McCarver writes The Sabbath: A Journey of Discovery.



The author has been a student of the Bible for many years. He attempts to clarify the misconceptions of mainstream Christian beliefs. His book provides guidance to the scriptures and offers a novel approach that he believes is crucial but often neglected by the church.



The book investigates the specific issues on the doctrines that the church has established for the faithful to follow. This includes the precise time Christ started his ministry, the year of Christ’s birth, the Crucifixion, the establishment of the new covenant, and the Sabbath perception.



“I really enjoyed this book. I feel this is a great book for the saint who truly is seeking truth concerning the Sabbath. I just started researching this subject and have read a few other things, but I believe this book answered most of my questions. Great job, Mr. Ken McCarver,” writes an Amazon customer who rated the book five stars.



The Sabbath: A Journey of Discovery seeks to uncover the truth that the Bible teaches as opposed to the truth that the Church imposes. The book is available in selected online bookstores.





About the Author



Ken McCarver has been serving many ministries for years. Now he is actively involved in ministering to prison inmates. He lives with his wife, Wendy, in the Pacific Northwest, where they have raised three children and enjoy the simple blessings of country living on a small farm.

