Love, Hate and Music Collide in Romance Novel, Phase

“Phase” is an absolute delight to read. Written straight from the point of view of the main character, Alison Riley, it gives the readers the feeling of being in the moment with the story’s protagonist or actually being too in-the-moment, it already feels like it is their own. The way the story is delivered is smooth and comprehensible. The story eloquently sums up almost all the life goals any girl in her twenties would love to have. A stable job, own apartment, the dream location (Washington), musical associations and love-life goals, these qualities will surely entice the readers and make them wish they were her.

The book’s story gives a dose of reality with a bit of office drama, lyricism and complicated romance. From the protagonist’s accurate description of a typical office environment, to her double life as a passionate musician and her juicy love triangle, the story gives the vibe of the plot being possible and very close to reality, which makes it all the more exciting and leaves every reader eager for more.



The book is highly recommended for romance junkies out there. Romantics will have a blast reading and relating to Alison’s story. A little bit of politics, a pinch of music and rhythm, and loads of cringe worthy moments make up this light, romance-filled story. The book inspires readers to set their hearts, for love is in the air, or in a song, or better yet, right in the corner.



“Phase” by James West was one of the juicy reads presented in the 2017 American Association of School Librarians Book Fair last November 9, 2017.



Phase

Written by: James West

Published by: iUniverse

Published date: April 27, 2015

Paperback price: $10.95



About the Author:

James West is a graduate of Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada and attained a bachelor’s degree in film studies and music. He is currently living in Alexandria, Virginia. He has also published a graphic novel titled, The Effigy, two years after the release of his first novel “Phase.”