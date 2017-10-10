17th International Theoretical and Practical Conference “The Roerich Legacy”

The conference is taking place in the State Hermitage, St Petersburg State University and the St Petersburg State Museum-Institute of the Roerich Family as part of the events of the 6th St Petersburg Cultural Forum. This year’s conference is timed to mark the 90th anniversary of Nikolai Roerich’s Central Asian Expedition visiting Mongolia and China (Inner Mongolia and Tibet), the 100th anniversary of the 1917 revolution, the 125th anniversary of the start of Nikolai Roerich’s archaeological activities and the holding of the Year of Ecology in Russia.

The topics of the sessions were “The Roerich Family in the East” and “The Roerichs and their contemporaries in the years of great change (1917–27)”.

In keeping with past tradition, on the first day of the conference there was an awards ceremony for winners of the Nicholas Roerich International Prize. In 2017 the prize was presented to the Indian artist Surjit Akre and Merited Artist of Russia Leonid Pavlovich Mozgovoi (in the Artistic Creativity category); Merited Artist of Russia Ivan Grigoryevich Uralov (Education and Enlightenment); Doctor of Art Studies, Professor of the Saratov State Conservatory Alexander Ivanovich Demchenko (Preservation of Cultural Values and Peace-Making); Russian Orientalist, Candidate of Philological Sciences Vilen Sandzheyevna Dylykova (Preservation of the Roerich Legacy); People’s Artist of the USSR, soloist of the Saratov Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre Leonid Anatolyevich Smetannikov (Formation of the Country’s Cultural Image in the World).

The Nicholas Roerich International Prize was established in 2003, at the time of St Petersburg’s 300th anniversary, and has been presented annually ever since. It is awarded to prominent figures in Russian and world culture, artists, teachers, researchers, creative workers and public figures who have made a special contribution to the preservation and development of creative traditions, cultural and moral foundations.