NASA to Televise International Space Station Cargo Ship Launch, Docking

NASA Television will provide live coverage of the launch and docking of a Russian cargo spacecraft delivering almost three tons of food, fuel and supplies to the International Space Station beginning at 5:15 a.m. EDT Thursday, Oct. 12.

Launch of the unpiloted Russian Progress 68 is scheduled for 5:32 a.m. (3:32 p.m. Baikonur time) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The spacecraft is set to dock to the Pirs Docking Compartment on the Russian segment at 8:56 a.m. Docking comes just three and a half hours, or two orbits of Earth, after launch to demonstrate an expedited capability for potential use on future Russian cargo and crew launches. NASA TV coverage of rendezvous and docking will begin at 8:15 a.m. Progress 68 will remain docked at the station for more than five months before departing in March for its deorbit into Earth’s atmosphere.

