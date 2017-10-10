TomTom Appoints Robert Bohemen as CMO

TomTom (TOM2), the navigation technology company, has appointed Robert Bohemen as its Chief Marketing Officer. Robert has extensive experience in leading digital and transformational projects. His primary objective will be to reinforce TomTom’s position as a leading navigation technology brand.

Harold Goddijn, co-founder and CEO of TomTom, said: “We are very excited to have Robert join our team. In the recent years we have considerably grown our B2B activities, and we have a lot of momentum. Now is the time to step-up our marketing capabilities and reinforce that message.”

Bohemen takes on responsibility for TomTom’s brand, corporate communications and all marketing- and communications related activities across the business. Bohemen brings to TomTom significant knowledge in technology, digital, consumer and retail marketing. He held marketing communication positions at, among others, Vodafone, Agilent Technologies and Hewlett-Packard. Moreover as CMO of De Bijenkorf, he led the store’s digital transformation. Formerly, Robert served as CMO for Blokker Holding.