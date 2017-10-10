Kodak Introduces the ACHIEVE NEWS Platesetter, a more affordable choice for newspaper printers to get the stability and quality of thermal platemaking

As newspaper publishers look for new ways to streamline their operations and rein in costs, Kodak introduces the latest addition to its highly automated thermal CTP portfolio for newspapers at IFRA World Publishing Expo. The new KODAK ACHIEVE NEWS Platesetter delivers the stability and reliability of Kodak’s thermal CTP technology at an affordable cost, enabling publishers to print exceptional quality and consistent, vibrant color images to attract both readers and advertisers.

Available in early 2018 worldwide, The ACHIEVE NEWS Platesetter arms newspaper printers with a host of features that drive more speed, efficiency, and control into their platemaking process, while also improving their operation’s sustainability.

Efficient platemaking and automation increase productivity

Equipped with Kodak’s TH5 thermal head, ACHIEVE NEWS Platesetters offer newspapers a stable and precise imaging system, without the process variations found in visible light and UV systems. The result is efficient platemaking and excellent print quality.

While the ACHIEVE NEWS Platesetter is targeted for small or medium-sized newspaper publishers, offering a throughput of up to 54 plates per hour, several automation options are available to help each newspaper operation streamline production and maximize efficiency. The new Multi-Cassette Unit (MCU) offers automated plate loading and unloading of up to 960 plates so that newspaper printers can run continuously for longer. Other automation options include the Single-Cassette Unit (SCU), Autoloader, Auto-Unload, or Semi-Automatic.

Sustainability and greater resource conservation

In addition to being fully compatible with KODAK SONORA NEWS Plates, letting newspapers eliminate the environmental impact of processing, the ACHIEVE NEWS Platesetter reduces power consumption to only 400 watts while imaging, equivalent to the power usage of just a few light bulbs. The ACHIEVE NEWS Platesetter also allows printers to save floorspace because of the machine’s compact footprint and the elimination of the processing equipment.

A Legacy of Supporting Newspapers

Kodak’s support for the newspaper industry spans many years and covers investments in thermal imaging technology and plates. Over sixteen years ago, Kodak introduced the first thermal CTP solutions for the newspaper market. Today, nearly 2,500 KODAK Thermal Newspaper CTPs are installed across the world. And the portfolio meets the needs of large, medium and small newspaper publishers, with KODAK GENERATION NEWS, TRENDSETTER NEWS and now ACHIEVE NEWS Platesetters. With each machine offering various levels of automation, speed, and flexiblity, newspaper printers have a solution to fit their specific business requirements.

“Kodak is committed to investing in technology that equips newspaper printers with the tools they need to succeed today and prosper into the future,” said Brad Kruchten, President of Kodak’s Print Systems Division. “From our latest CTPs to our comprehensive portfolio of plate options, we are focused on making it easy for newspapers to reduce costs, streamline their operations and become more sustainable.”

