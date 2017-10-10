Discovery Networks Latin America / US Hispanic President Enrique R. Martínez To Retire From His Post At End Of 2017; Fernando Medin Tapped To Lead Latin America And Us Hispanic

Discovery Communications today announced that company and industry veteran Enrique R. Martínez will retire from his post at the end of 2017 after a remarkable 24-year career at Discovery, the past 17 years as president and managing director of Discovery Latin America / US Hispanic (DLA/USH). Martínez has agreed to stay on in an advisory role for Discovery Networks International, reporting to JB Perrette, President and CEO of DNI. Fernando Medin, who is currently the Executive Vice President and General Manager for Brazil and the Southern Cone has been promoted to lead the company’s DLA/USH division, effective January 1st, 2018.

“Henry’s unparalleled vision and expertise in Latin America have built the #1 international channels group in the region and driven double-digit growth for many years, creating incredible value for Discovery and our shareholders,” said Perrette. He has defined what it means to lead with integrity by making clients into friends and building the best Latin American team in the business, including its new leader Fernando Medin. Henry is an incredible leader who has won the admiration of his peers in the industry as well as everyone who has worked with him, and his legacy will endure after a 35-year career in the pay-TV business.”

“It has been an amazing opportunity to work for the best media company in the world and I am lucky to have been able to build and lead the Latin America business during my 24 years at Discovery,” said Martinez. “Joining Discovery fulfilled a dream of working in the region where I was born and raised, in an industry that was ripe for development. I always have been immensely proud of the value, quality and educational aspect of Discovery’s programming and being able to provide the portfolio to the Latin American audience. I am particularly proud of the team we have in place and all that we have accomplished and I look forward to continuing my contributions to Discovery’s international business, as I stay on to work with JB and his management team.”

Since joining Discovery Communications in 1994, Martínez has led the creation of a diverse and successful portfolio of networks in Latin America, the Iberian Peninsula and the U.S. Hispanic market. His vision was instrumental in establishing Discovery Channel as the leading brand in Latin American factual programming. He is also credited with launching Discovery Kids, the leading preschool network in the region; and Discovery Home & Health, the top lifestyle network for women. Martínez ensured the successful launch and development of Discovery en Español and Discovery Familia in the U.S. Hispanic market; in sum, a total of 13 combined brands that today reach 381 million cumulative subscribers in 49 countries and territories, and are customized in three languages.

Martínez has garnered various industry honors throughout his impressive career. He has been named one of Cablefax’s “Most Influential Minorities in Cable” 7 years in a row. He also served as a member of the national board for the National Association for Multiethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) foundation. Martínez is a founding member of LAMAC, the Latin American Multichannel Advertising Council, and he also serves as a member of the Baptist Florida Health System’s International Advisory Board; and is past Chairman of the Board of WOW, a training and activity center in Miami for adults with developmental disabilities.

Upon the end of Martínez’s tenure as President of DLA/USH, Fernando Medin will assume the role of president and managing director of DLA/USH. Medin will report directly to Perrette.

“Fernando has been an integral part of Henry’s management team and has built an incredible business across several markets, with strong client relationships and an impressive team that has grown from 25 people to more than 130 over the past 8 years,” said Perrette. “He is a fantastic choice to continue driving results and long-term growth for this extremely important region for Discovery and I look forward to working more closely with him.”

“I am thrilled to be passing on the leadership of Discovery Latin America/US Hispanic to Fernando. He has an incredible work ethic, and deep knowledge of our business along with a voracious appetite to explore opportunities that new technology affords Discovery and our business partners. Fernando has been a great partner over the past 15 years since he joined Discovery and I have complete confidence in his ability to take our business into the future.”

“I am extremely excited to take on this role,” added Medin. “Henry is first and foremost a good friend, an incredible mentor and an incomparable leader and I have been lucky enough to have worked with him for the past 15 years. I look forward to continuing to create value and unlocking growth opportunities for the company, as well as to lead one of the best teams in the business.”

Medin joined Discovery Communications in 2002 as vice president of DLA/USH’s legal department serving as a trusted advisor in the company’s distribution negotiations and its management of regulatory and legal issues in Latin America and the Iberian Peninsula. He also played a key role in launching the company’s subsidiaries in Spain, Mexico and Brazil. In 2007 he was tapped to lead the expansion of DLA/USH’s regional office in Brazil and relocated to Sao Paulo as EVP and General Manager. He later added the Southern Cone market – which includes Argentina and Chile – to his responsibilities. Medin has built an incredible business across several markets, with strong client relationships and an impressive team. Before joining DLA/USH, Medin was vice president of business affairs at PSN (Pan American Sports Network) in Miami. Prior to that, he worked for the law firm of Vinson & Elkins in New York, where he supported Hicks, Muse, Tate & Furst’s investments in Latin American cable and programming companies.

About Discovery Communications

