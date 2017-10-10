Slotland’s Exotic New Chinatown Slot Buzzes with the Sights and Sounds of Bustling Asian Market Streets

“There’s been a couple of really big progressive jackpot wins on this game at our other casino,” said Slotland’s manager, Michael Hilary, who also manages WinADay Casino – the only other casino to offer the Chinatown slot. “One player won over $255,000, WinADay’s biggest jackpot ever. So let’s see if that trend continues at Slotland!”

Slotland’s new Chinatown slot game brings the color and excitement of bustling Asian market streets to the unique online casino. Chinatown is a 21 pay line real-money video slot with an expanding Wild symbol and chances to win up to 15 free spins.

Until October 15, Slotland is offering a $20 freebie to try the new game. 19th birthday bonuses with various wagering requirements are also available.



The Sword of an ancient Chinese warrior is Chinatown’s Expanding Wild symbol. It can appear on any reel and when it does it covers the entire reel. Three or more glowing red Chinese Lanterns trigger up to fifteen free spins.

Like most of Slotland’s games, Chinatown is tied to its site-wide progressive jackpot which paid out a record-breaking $315K this summer. On Chinatown, hitting five Bronze Buddha Heads, with a minimum $5 bet, wins the jackpot which is back up to over $110,000.



CHINATOWN : INTRODUCTORY CASINO BONUS



$20 Freebie

Bonus code: CHINATOWN

All active player accounts are automatically credited.

23X wagering requirement, 5X max. cash-out (VIPs 10X); valid for Chinatown only.

Available until October 15, 2017 only.



Slotland’s 19th birthday celebrations continue through the month. These birthday bonuses are available until October 15th:



19th BIRTHDAY CASINO BONUSES

250% Deposit Bonus

Bonus code: BDAYMATCH

23X wagering requirement; can be redeemed twice on deposits of $50 and above; valid for slots and keno.



175% Deposit Bonus

Bonus code: BDAYMOBILE

17X wagering requirement; can be redeemed three times; valid for slots and keno, mobile game play only.



Slotland has added lots of new games over the last few months and now has more than 60 unique slot games. Celebrating its nineteenth anniversary this month, the casino is well-known all over the world for its excellent customer service.



