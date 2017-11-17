Author Shows His Imaginative Wit and Masterful Storytelling in New Storybook

Master storytellers learn from listening to other such masters themselves. For author Arthur Gordon Brenckle (a.k.a. A. G.), his master storyteller is his own father, a former schoolteacher. Learning from and inheriting his father’s storytelling skills, he shares this wonderful gift to other children through publishing his book, “The Tale of the Walking Rock: The Adventures of Sleepy Ann and Sam, Momma Kitty and China” (Xlibris, 2010).

While watching a nature show on Discovery Channel, Brenckle got an idea for writing the children’s book “The Tale of the Walking Rock.” This book’s story revolves around one of the most common fears children as well as grownups have: the fear of the unknown. Brenckle shares a brilliant way to conquer the fear of the unknown in the story, which is to have a sense of adventure and to learn to trust in the power of friendship.



Children will definitely not want to miss out a single page of “The Tale of the Walking Rock.” The story is delightful, engaging and fun to read. Life lessons about conquering fear and valuing friendship complete the package for a book that will be remembered and cherished by children.



The Tale of the Walking Rock: The Adventures of Sleepy Ann and Sam, Momma Kitty and China

Written by Arthur Gordon Brenckle

Published by Xlibris

Published date: May 11, 2010

Paperback price: $22.20



About the Author

A.G. Brenckle lives on a small farm in Colorado. He has farmed, built log homes, rode ditch, ran heavy equipment, and rough necked in the oil field. His two daughters and three grandchildren live near him. He started writing stories for his grandchildren. A. G.’s storytelling stems from his father, who was a schoolteacher. He would tell A. G., his brother and sisters bedtime stories when they were young. His stories would consist of places he had been, things he had done, and make believe characters. A. G. has used these traits along with imagination, to create “The Adventures of Sleepy Ann and Sam” series. Some of these are fairy tales; some are educational and were written in storybook form to make learning more fun and memorable. They are all written from the heart and meant to fill the reader with joy and happiness, and stir the imagination.