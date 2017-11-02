Author Barbara S. Blinderman Pens Story of a Man Living His Life to the Fullest

The book, “Who is Grandpa Elliott?: And Where is He Now?”, presents the story of Grandpa Elliot and the meaningful life that he shared with his family as well as the hearts of the people he touched. It chronicles some the interesting fun memories and notes the valuable lessons of a man living his life to the fullest. This account of Grandpa Elliot’s life was thoughtfully written by Barbara S. Blinderman. In her writings, she includes the many inspiring layers of Grandpa Elliot’s life and the part of him that showcases a lot of his genuine side.



The book does not only tell most of Grandpa Elliot’s experiences and journey but it also transcends to the readers the essence of being true and positive in everything that comes. Those simple things that brings fascination and passion in the things that he does rekindles the readers relative feeling of continuing to try and learn from the odd moments.



Who is Grandpa Elliott?: And Where is He Now? is a good positive read that ushers reflections and inspiration. It conveys the message that a life well spent is a life worth living for and worth remembering. This is very well written book. This book can be read as Grandpa story and could be used as a template



Who is Grandpa Elliott?: And Where is He Now? will be displayed in the coming 2017 American Association of School Librarians on November 9, 2017. Be there and grab a copy!



Who is Grandpa Elliott?: And Where is He Now?

Written by Barbara S. Blinderman

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date December 15, 2011

Paperback price $16.48



About the Author



Barbara S. Blinderman is the wife of the late Dr. Elliott E. Blinderman and a mother of three adoring children: one son, Jonathan Lewis (+ Mary Long) and two daughters, Lisa Beth (+ William F.) Justice and Jennifer Ellen (+ Stephen) Brady. She is a Century City attorney who is active in the Sacramento-based California First Amendment Coalition. She knows how to read music and plays the piano. She is the author of the book, “Who is Grandpa Elliott?: And Where is He Now?”.