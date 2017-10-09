Businesses and Institutions in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean Begin to Reopen after Hurricanes

Over a period of just weeks, Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate battered the Caribbean and major population centers of the United States and its territories. These powerful storms caused widespread destruction in places like Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, which suffered a one-two punch from the effects of Hurricanes Irma and Maria hitting just a few weeks apart.



In addition to property damage caused by hurricane force winds, heavy rains, flooding and storm surge, power was knocked out to virtually all 3.4 million residents of Puerto Rico and nearby islands. In some of these areas, electricity is not expected to return for weeks or months. This has resulted in many businesses and institutions turning to portable generators to allow cleanup and make repairs, so they can reopen their doors.



“The use of portable generators in many areas is essential for the time being, but their use, especially in damaged and altered work environments, needs to be monitored to ensure they are safely operated and do not jeopardize the health and safety of workers or the public,” said David Roskelley, CIH® and Chair of ABIH®. “The incorrect use of portable generators and inappropriate fuel storage can lead to shocks and electrocution, carbon monoxide poisoning, noise and vibration hazards, and an increased risk of fires. Businesses and institutions should also be aware of concerns associated with exposure to mold and bacteria. By now, many water damaged properties could be heavily contaminated with mold, including places that are out of sight. Flooded properties could also be contaminated with bacteria from sewage or even chemicals such as fuels that came in with floodwaters.”



To address these and other health and safety concerns, ABIH® strongly encourages businesses, institutions, schools and government agencies to look to the expertise of Certified Industrial Hygienists (CIHs) to help safeguard their workers and communities following the historic hurricane damage. CIHs offer crucial support in managing the risks associated with rebuilding and their knowledge of air sampling, chemical and biohazards, community exposure, health-risk analysis and work environments all contribute to the critical skills needed in these impacted communities.



