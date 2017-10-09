Help keep our neighbourhoods clean and green
Barnet Council is asking residents to take small actions in their day-to-day lives to support the council in keeping Barnet’s neighbourhoods clean and green.
In particular, the council is asking residents to use the report a problem function on the council’s website to report fly-tips and litter, to recycle as much as possible and to take the time to visit and enjoy the wonderful facilities on offer in the borough’s parks and open spaces.
In the past 12 months, the council has received and investigated more than 6,000 requests from residents who have used the council’s Report a Problem function on the council website. By signing up to the council’s My Account service, residents can also track the progress of their report.
The council will look into all problems reported and is committed to taking tough action against those who cause environmental damage to public land, including issuing a £400 fine on those caught fly-tipping.
Councillor Dean Cohen, Chairman of the Environment Committee, said: “We know keeping the borough clean and green is important to our residents and that’s why we’re stepping up our efforts. Fly-tipping and littering are simply unacceptable and when the council receives information of this occurring we investigate each incident reported.
“Recycling is equally important and the more we can separate waste from recycling the more we can save money and help the environment. I urge all residents to help recycle more.”
Residents can find out more about the Taking Care of Neighbourhoods campaign, and the environmental initiatives and investments being made, online.
Notes to the Editors
Did you know?
- We are planting more trees to help improve air quality
- Our parks have over 780 pieces of play equipment
- There are over 50 playing fields and playgrounds
- We have nine walking and cycling routes in our parks
- In 2016 we recycled 55,000 tonnes of waste – enough to fill two rugby stadiums
- We’ll invest £50million to improve roads and pavements by 2020
- We’ll commit £1.5million to repair potholes across the borough
- We’ll invest £400,000 in electric vehicle charging points.
