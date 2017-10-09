Scania Heavy Tipper for higher payloads

Scania heavy tipper The new Scania Heavy Tipper has now been released to mining operators. It is designed to meet the toughest demands of this industry. WAGNER MENEZES / WM PHOTO STUDIO Legal agreement: Creative Commons 3.0 license

The mining tipper truck has initially been launched in non-European markets and will shortly be adapted to Scania’s new generation trucks.

Scania heavy tipper: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VXB3xArWVqM

With this new tipper, operational uptime is five percent higher with 5,000 more service life hours – reducing the cost of operation over the product’s life cycle and increasing residual value.

“The aim has been to improve operating economy using all the experience gained from our lean production system to mining. We can thereby combine our vehicle offering with optimised transport solutions to meet the needs of each customer,” says Björn Winblad, Head of Scania Mining.

The 6×4 and 8×4 truck configurations have undergone major technical improvements, such as new front and rear axles, a new stronger gearbox, stronger front suspension, axles and steering, and increased brake performance.

“This is a complete solution that generates value through lower cost per transported tonne and significant productivity gains,” explains Winblad.