The Royal Ontario Museum Launches Digital Collection Online

The Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) today announced the launch of its digital collection, an online presentation of objects from the Museum’s encyclopedic collection of art, culture and nature. This new digital initiative gives audiences greater access to the Museum’s collections and the opportunity to explore, discover and research its digitized collection at any time of day, and from anywhere in the world. Featuring 10,000 digitized objects, the online collection will grow to 80,000 by the year 2022.

Through the Museum’s searchable online database, users – from students and educators, to scholars, artists and families -- can search for specific objects, view images, and create and share their own personal collections. The database can be conveniently searched by keyword, location, timeline or subject area, giving audiences access to thousands of objects, including pieces that are not currently on display in the galleries. The breadth and depth of the online collection will grow and evolve as the Museum’s team of photographers continue to catalogue the ROM’s extensive collection, and as new objects are acquired.

The launch of the Museum’s digital online collection expands the Museum’s reach beyond its physical space and reflects the ROM’s commitment to serve the needs of 21st century audiences. To experience this unique digital experience and the ROM’s collection like never before, visit collections.rom.on.ca.

This project was made possible through the generous support of Nancy and Jon Love.

