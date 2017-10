The Royal Ontario Museum Launches Digital Collection Online

The†Royal Ontario Museum†(ROM) today announced the launch of its digital collection, an online presentation of objects from the Museumís encyclopedic collection of art, culture and nature. This new digital initiative gives audiences greater access to the Museumís collections and the opportunity to explore, discover and research its digitized collection at any time of day, and from anywhere in the world. Featuring 10,000 digitized objects, the online collection will grow to 80,000 by the year 2022.

Through the Museumís searchable online database, users Ė from students and educators, to scholars, artists and families -- can search for specific objects, view images, and create and share their own personal collections. The database can be conveniently searched by keyword, location, timeline or subject area, giving audiences access to thousands of objects, including pieces that are not currently on display in the galleries. The breadth and depth of the online collection will grow and evolve as the Museumís team of photographers continue to catalogue the ROMís extensive collection, and as new objects are acquired.

The launch of the Museumís digital online collection expands the Museumís reach beyond its physical space and reflects the ROMís commitment to serve the needs of 21st†century audiences. To experience this unique digital experience and the ROMís collection like never before, visit†collections.rom.on.ca.

This project was made possible through the generous support of Nancy and Jon Love.

