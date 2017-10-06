Join Mario and Luigi...or join Bowser’s minions!

Journey beyond the Mushroom Kingdom in the Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions game for the Nintendo 3DS™ family of systems.

Guide the Bros. on a journey through the Beanbean Kingdom to recover the stolen voice of Princess Peach. Every step on your path and every stomp on a Goomba has been completely recreated with enhanced graphics, lighting, and new gameplay options. Take down enemies using special Bros. Attacks and solve puzzles with Bros. Actions!

You can also captain an army of Bowser’s minions in the Minion Quest: The Search for Bowser story. There are more than 50 types of minions to recruit in this all-new squad-based strategy adventure that sees Bowser’s Minions on a quest to stop Fawful. For something extra, you can earn in-game stamps, equipment, and bonus content using compatible amiibo™ figures.

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions is available now, only on the Nintendo 3DS family of systems. It can be purchased in stores, in Nintendo eShop, and at Nintendo.com. For more information about the game, visithttp://marioandluigisuperstarsaga.nintendo.com.

Game in 2D.

amiibo sold separately. Visit amiibo.com for details on amiibo functionality.